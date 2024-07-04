MK Dons closing in on signing Crawley midfielder according to reports
Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly is in ‘advanced talks’ with MK Dons according to reports.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Stadium MK over the last couple of weeks, but there appeared little basis to the rumours until Wednesday when journalist Pete O’Rourke reported the move was close.
Dons have already signed six players this summer, but the capture of Kelly would be the seventh star of Crawley’s play-off final victory to depart the club since securing their return to League One - including Laurence Maguire, who made the move to Stadium MK last month.
