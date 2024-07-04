MK Dons closing in on signing Crawley midfielder according to reports

Liam Kelly | Getty Images

The influential Crawley Town midfielder is understood to be close to a move to Milton Keynes

Crawley Town midfielder Liam Kelly is in ‘advanced talks’ with MK Dons according to reports.

The 28-year-old has been linked with a move to Stadium MK over the last couple of weeks, but there appeared little basis to the rumours until Wednesday when journalist Pete O’Rourke reported the move was close.

