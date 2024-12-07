MK Dons' game with Barrow postponed due to Storm Darragh

Holker Street | Getty Images

Storm Darragh has forced the game off

MK Dons’ game with Barrow today has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

Following Storm Bert a couple of weeks ago postponing their trip to Fleetwood, Dons must now face another lengthy midweek trip to Holker Street later this season.

The first team were already in the north of England, having made the trip on Friday, while the supporters’ coach had also left Milton Keynes early on Saturday morning in anticipation of the game.

In a statement released by Barrow: “Following a ground inspection this morning, the club and the EFL have decided that it’s safer for all parties to postpone this fixture to a later date.”