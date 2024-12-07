MK Dons' game with Barrow postponed due to Storm Darragh

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 7th Dec 2024, 10:45 BST
Holker Streetplaceholder image
Holker Street | Getty Images
Storm Darragh has forced the game off

MK Dons’ game with Barrow today has been postponed due to Storm Darragh.

Following Storm Bert a couple of weeks ago postponing their trip to Fleetwood, Dons must now face another lengthy midweek trip to Holker Street later this season.

The first team were already in the north of England, having made the trip on Friday, while the supporterscoach had also left Milton Keynes early on Saturday morning in anticipation of the game.

In a statement released by Barrow: “Following a ground inspection this morning, the club and the EFL have decided that it’s safer for all parties to postpone this fixture to a later date.”

