MK Dons game with Carlisle United postponed as cold snap hits

Freezing temperatures in Cumbria have forced the game into postponement

While there is more than 24 hours still to go before kick-off, the sub-zero temperatures in Cumbria have made the playing surface unplayable, according to local officials.

This is Dons’ third northern postponement in the last couple of months, with games at Fleetwood Town and Barrow all going the way of various weathers - both rain and wind respectively ruling those games out on the day. The decision in Carlisle however at least comes long before fans and the team have begun their travel to the game.