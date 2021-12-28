MK Dons’ game with Cheltenham Town postponed due to Covid cases

MK Dons

MK Dons fans will have to wait until New Year’s Day to see their team in action at Stadium MK after Wednesday’s scheduled game with Cheltenham Town was postponed.

With Covid cases sweeping the nation, an outbreak in the Robins’ squad means they are unable to fulfil the fixture. Boss Michael Duff missed their defeat to Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day after testing positive.

Dons’ game with Burton Albion earlier this month was also postponed due to cases in both camps, but Liam Manning’s side were able to fulfil their game on Boxing Day at Lincoln - a game they won 3-2 at Sincil Bank.