MK Dons handed home clash against Oldham Athletic on opening day

The Latics returned to the Football League after after securing promotion from the National League via the play-offs, and will play at Stadium MK for the first time since January 2019 in the curtain raiser.
Paul Warne’s first away day will see his side take on the longest journey of the season away at Barrow, before welcoming Cheltenham to MK1. Dons will round out the month at Crawley Town, where they will cross paths with former boss Scott Lindsey, and at Newport County.
Festive football will return to Stadium MK, with Dons at home on Boxing Day against Swindon and on December 29 against Notts County (last season’s Boxing Day opposition), before bringing in the New Year away at Colchester United.
Popular away days feature in February and March, with trips to Walsall (Feb 21), Cambridge (Feb 28) and Swindon (Mar 14), before rounding out the campaign on May 3 away at Fleetwood Town.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.