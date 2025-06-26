MK Dons handed home clash against Oldham Athletic on opening day

The Latics returned to the Football League after after securing promotion from the National League via the play-offs, and will play at Stadium MK for the first time since January 2019 in the curtain raiser.

Paul Warne’s first away day will see his side take on the longest journey of the season away at Barrow, before welcoming Cheltenham to MK1. Dons will round out the month at Crawley Town, where they will cross paths with former boss Scott Lindsey, and at Newport County.

Festive football will return to Stadium MK, with Dons at home on Boxing Day against Swindon and on December 29 against Notts County (last season’s Boxing Day opposition), before bringing in the New Year away at Colchester United.

Popular away days feature in February and March, with trips to Walsall (Feb 21), Cambridge (Feb 28) and Swindon (Mar 14), before rounding out the campaign on May 3 away at Fleetwood Town.

1 . August 2025 Sat Aug 2 Oldham Athletic H Sat Aug 9 Barrow A Wed Aug 13 Carabao Cup One Sat Aug 16 Cheltenham Town H Tue Aug 19 Crawley Town A Sat Aug 23 Newport County A Wed Aug 27 Carabao Cup Two Sat Aug 30 Walsall H | Jane Russell

2 . October 2025 Sat Sep 6 Grimsby Town H Sat Sep 13 Chesterfield A Sat Sep 20 Accrington Stanley H Sat Sep 27 Shrewsbury Town A Sat Oct 4 Gillingham H Sat Oct 11 Bristol Rovers A Sat Oct 18 Crewe Alexandra H Sat Oct 25 Bromley A | AFP via Getty Images

3 . November 2025 Sat Nov 1 Emirates FA Cup 1 Sat Nov 8 Barnet A Sat Nov 15 Salford City H International Date Sat Nov 22 Tranmere Rovers A Sat Nov 29 Fleetwood Town H | Getty Images