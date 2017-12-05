MK Dons handed trip to Queens Park Rangers in FA Cup third round

Milton Keynes Dons face a tricky trip to Sky Bet Championship outfit Queens Park Rangers in the third round of the FA Cup.

It is not the glamour tie that manager Robbie Neilson or his players will have been hoping for, but the clash with Ian Holloway's side offers them the chance to test themselves against a team from a higher level.

Dons have had to beat two non-League sides to reach the third round, overcoming Hyde United in the first round 4-0 and then seeing off Maidstone United 4-1 in the second round at Stadium MK on Saturday.

The Dons also reached round three last season, and were drawn at a Championship club on that occasion too, going down to Premier League-bound Brighton & Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium.

This will be the third time the Dons and QPR have met in the competition - with the Dons beating the London club 4-2 in 2013.

The Rs, beaten finalists in 1982, will be looking to reach the fourth round of the Emirates FA Cup for the first time since that same season.

The third round tie is due to take place between January 5-8, and a confirmed date and ticket news will be announced in due course.

The team's progress in the competition means the Dons’ scheduled January 6 fixture with Rochdale, who have also reached the third round of the Cup, will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date.