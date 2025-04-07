MK Dons legend Dean Lewington to hang up his boots at the end of the season
Two days and 22 years after making his first senior appearance, Dean Lewington has confirmed he will hang up his boots at the end of the season.
The 40-year-old has been a stalwart for MK Dons since the club formed in 2004, overseeing league title teams, promotion securing squads and Wembley winners during his remarkable career.
Such has been his longevity, this season has been his least ‘active’ since his career first, but with 947 games under his belt, he feels it is time to call it a day.
His 789 league games for MK Dons, not including the appearances he made for Wimbledon prior to the move in 2003, is also a single-club record - one he took from Swindon Town’s John Trollope last season.
As the club’s captain since 2008, Lewington has twice been named in the PFA Team of the Season, won EFL Player of the month in both League One and League Two, won MK Dons Player of the Season in 2020/21 and was also awarded by the EFL in 2021 after making his 800th MK Dons appearance.
In a send-off to the club legend, fan are urged to attend MK Dons’ final home game of the season against Grimsby Town on Saturday April 26 - dubbed Dean Lewington Day - to remember his career, and to send him off in style.
There will also be ‘An Evening with Dean Lewington’ on Friday May 9, with a two-course meal to celebrate Lewington’s career with friends, family, as well as former Dons team-mates and managers.
Tickets for the event will be on sale at mkdons.com
