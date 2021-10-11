MK Dons loan report: How the five loanees have performed so far

Ethan Robson and Troy Parrott have been excellent for MK Dons since signing on loan this season

All five of MK Dons’ loan players have made something of an impact this season. From match-winners to equalisers, last ditch challenges to late chances gone awry, we have rated the loan players for their contributions and performances so far.

Ethan Robson - 8/10 (Blackpool)

Ethan Robson has started every league game for MK Dons so far this season

Robson came in, most likely, as cover for David Kasumu in the centre of midfield. When Kasumu was injured last season, it took two men to cover but in Robson, Dons have a man who can do it alone. Starting every league game this season with Kasumu once again sidelined, Robson has been a crucial piece of Liam Manning’s midfield alongside Matt O’Riley. Robson’s discipline and tenacity in the centre of the park has allowed others to press forward and contribute while he mops up in front of the back three, but his rapid break to be on the end of Scott Twine’s ball into the box saw him slide in decisive goal in the 1-0 win over Portsmouth.

Troy Parrott - 8/10 (Tottenham Hotspur)

Troy Parrott has proven to be a key man in attack for Dons thus far

It’s not often you can loan a full international to a League One club, but Dons have already seen what a difference Parrott’s quality can make. Already with three goals to his name and three assists too, Parrott has shown he can do a bit of everything in the final third. Perhaps guilty of trying to do a bit too much by himself at times, his quality and confidence have shown he can be the X-Factor at any point. If he hadn’t already endeared himself to Dons fans with his early performances, celebrating his goal in front of the travelling Wycombe supporters at Stadium MK certainly will have!

Josh Martin - 5.5/10 (Norwich City)

Josh Martin has been limited to just 81 minutes in League One so far

Limited time on the pitch for Martin has not really allowed Dons fans to get a proper look at the 20-year-old since arriving from Carrow Road. His only two starts have come in the Papa John’s Trophy, and though Dons have won both games, his impact has been fairly minimal. Coming off the bench five times in League One competition, Martin’s key contribution came when he thumped the bar against his parent club’s biggest rivals Ipswich with the final kick of the game - a goal which would have won it for Dons.

Max Watters - 6.5/10 (Cardiff City)

Watters has shown he can provide something different up front

Watters got injured at exactly the wrong time - the eve of the new season - and is only a few weeks into his return now. His size and stature offer something completely different to what the likes of Twine, Eisa and Parrott offer in attack and has already found the net. He has looked a bit rusty in front of goal though - hardly a surprise given his relative lack of football since moving to Wales in January - but needs to show the same sharpness as his fellow attackers if he is to keep hold of a starting role.

Peter Kioso - 7/10 (Luton Town)

Two goals so far from Kioso have given him a good foundation on his return to Stadium MK