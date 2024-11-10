Buglers playing the Last PostBuglers playing the Last Post
Buglers playing the Last Post | Jane Russell

MK Dons mark Remembrance in ceremony ahead of their win over Swindon

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 10th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Stadium MK fell silent on Saturday afternoon as MK Dons and Swindon Town marked Remembrance ahead of their game.

Dons celebrated the Armed Forces with a parade at half-time, having held a short service ahead of the game against Ian Holloway’s side, going on to win the game 3-1.

Here are some of the pictures, taken by Jane Russell, of the ceremony before kick-off.

The players and supporters observed a two-minute silence before the game

1. Remembrance at Stadium MK

The players and supporters observed a two-minute silence before the game | Jane Russell

The armed forces took part in the ceremony

2. Remembrance at Stadium MK

The armed forces took part in the ceremony | Jane Russell

A member of the armed forces during the ceremony

3. Remembrance at Stadium MK

A member of the armed forces during the ceremony | Jane Russell

Members from several branches were represented

4. Remembrance at Stadium MK

Members from several branches were represented | Jane Russell

