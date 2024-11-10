MK Dons mark Remembrance in ceremony ahead of their win over Swindon

Dons celebrated the Armed Forces with a parade at half-time, having held a short service ahead of the game against Ian Holloway’s side, going on to win the game 3-1.
Here are some of the pictures, taken by Jane Russell, of the ceremony before kick-off.
1. Remembrance at Stadium MK
The players and supporters observed a two-minute silence before the game | Jane Russell
2. Remembrance at Stadium MK
The armed forces took part in the ceremony | Jane Russell
3. Remembrance at Stadium MK
A member of the armed forces during the ceremony | Jane Russell
4. Remembrance at Stadium MK
Members from several branches were represented | Jane Russell
