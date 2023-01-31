MK Dons on deadline day: A quiet start to deadline day
It’s transfer deadline day - stick with us throughout the day to see if MK Dons can land the centre back they need
MK Dons on deadline day
Key Events
- Dons are after defensive cover
- Four have arrived in the window - Leko, Dean, Maghoma and Kaikai
- Three have left - Oyegoke, Dennis (loan) and Barry
It’s not just MK Dons fans who are waiting for deadline signings - it’s everyone in League One by the looks of it. It is still relatively early in the day, but so far, no deals have been done in the third tier. Six were done yesterday, including former MK Dons target (in the Tisdale era) Jayden Stockley who moved from Charlton to Fleetwood for a ‘significant’ undisclosed fee.
Less than 12 hours to go...
Dons were in a significantly different position this time last year weren’t they... ah, those were the days.
It was a bit of a funny window for Dons last January. There were early blows when Max Watters (Cardiff City), Peter Kioso (Luton) and Ethan Robson (Blackpool) were all recalled to their parent clubs, and Andrew Fisher was sold to Swansea City to reunite with Russell Martin.
But while Dons fans were panicking, their fears were quickly allayed. In came Jamie Cumming, Conor Coventry and Theo Corbeanu on loan, Connor Wickham signed on a free transfer while there were deadline day deals for Dan Kemp, Matt Smith and Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
And we know what happened then...
Yesterday, I asked what you all thought of Dons’ performance in the transfer window. Obviously, with the clock still ticking and the potential for a defender to come in still very much top priority, it is hard to form a concrete opinion yet, but while most said they woud be happy with a new defender coming in, an awful lot are also disappointed with what they have done thus far
With Matt Dennis and Louie Barry having left the club in the last four days - Dennis on loan to Sutton United - Jacko said the squad is pretty big, and trimming it down wouldn’t be a bad thing, though he’s under no pressure to do so. In fact, as we know, he wants a defender too.
Mark Jackson
The chairman has been good, he’s not pushing us to trim the squad, but some things might happen in the next few days. Players don’t want to be left out of the squad and we have to have some balance, but our top target is a defender.
No incomings, but as hinted at last Friday, Louie Barry’s time at MK Dons came to an end. The teenager, on loan from Aston Villa, was recalled and immediately reloaned to Salford City where he will play for the remainder of the season.
It never really worked out for Louie at Stadium MK - flashes of potential, got into some good positions, but finished with just one goal to his name. Brimming with confidence off the field, I think those chances he missed at Plymouth were a huge contributor in the beginning of the end for the 19-year-old.
It’s deadline day and you know what that means...! Someone on Sky Sports News shouting that there are big deals in place, someone’s sources are telling them there’s a stumbling block and ultimately, a few players shift around.
Anyway, it’ll be fun.
Dons are in the market for a centre-back - injuries to Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington leave them critically short at the back, and even if Mark Jackson wanted to play three at the back, he couldn’t at the moment because he hasn’t got enough defenders.
So keep checking in on us throughout the day for the latest, and if nothing happens, we can all despair together!