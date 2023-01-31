MK Dons on deadline day: Former Wycombe defender linked with switch
It’s transfer deadline day - stick with us throughout the day to see if MK Dons can land the centre back they need
MK Dons on deadline day
- Dons are after defensive cover
- Aberdeen skipper Stewart tipped with MK switch
- Everton youngster linked with a move to Stadium MK
- Dan Kemp makes loan move to Hartlepool United
- Four have arrived in the window - Leko, Dean, Maghoma and Kaikai
- Three have left - Oyegoke, Dennis (loan) and Barry
Seemingly from nowhere, MK Dons have now been linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart. You may remember him from such Buckinghamshire clubs as Wycombe Wanderers...
The 30-year-old has played 29 times this season for the Dons (Aberdeen, to avoid the confusion) but has been sent off twice since Christmas Eve. His final Wycombe games came in the League One play-offs last season.
What this does for the potential of Reece Welch making the switch, we’ll find out
So far, it’s quiet at MK Dons. Dan Kemp has departed on loan to Hartlepool, and though Dons have been heavily linked with the signing of Everton defender Reece Welch, nothing has been confirmed yet.
But remember, this isn’t a computer game - if the youngster is to sign in Milton Keynes, he’s got his life to pack into a couple of bags, people to say goodbye to, and... oh yes... travel the 170-odd miles from Liverpool to get here.
So patience ia a virtue... but we’re all short of patience!
There have been some busy clubs today, some more than others. Here’s what has happened on deadline day in League One:
Ged Garner [Fleetwood - Barrow] Undisclosed
Kevin McDonald [Unattached - Exeter]
Sam Stubbs [Exeter - Bradford] Free
Junior Quitirna [Waterford - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
Dan Kemp [MK Dons - Hartlepool] Loan
George Lloyd [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Loan
Luke Mbete [Man City - Bolton] Loan
Anis Mehmeti [Wycombe - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Tete Yengi [Ipswich - Northampton] Loan
Regan Hendry [Forest Green - Tranmere] Loan
Di’Shon Bernard [Manchester United - Portsmouth] Loan
Tyler Smith [Hull - Oxford] Loan
Glen Rea [Luton - Cheltenham] Loan
Kabongo Tshimanga [Chesterfield - Peterborough] Loan
Gavin Kilkenny [Bournemouth - Charlton] Loan
Dylan Duffy [UCD - Lincoln] Undisclosed
Corrie Ndaba [Ipswich - Fleetwood] Loan
Sporting Director Liam Sweeting explained the reason behind allowing Dan Kemp to go out on loan to Hartlepool.
He said: “Having been limited in his opportunities this season, and with plenty of options in attacking areas following the work this transfer window, we sat down with Dan and agreed that it was best for him, and for the club, to find a loan move for the remainder of the campaign.
“This move to Hartlepool United provides him with a chance to play regular football and I know he is eager to show what he can do between now and the end of the season.
“He is a fantastic character and his personality will be missed around the club but this is a great opportunity for him and we will be keeping a close eye on how he performs in the north east.”
Dan Kemp
I’m excited to get started and to play in front of some fantastic fans. Some of the lads at MK Dons have played in front of the crowds here and have told me about the atmosphere, so I’m excited to hear it for myself.
I want to get the fans on their feet and keep this club in the league.
Dan Kemp has completed his loan move to Hartlepool United on loan.
Everton defender Reece Welch, linked with a deadline day move to MK Dons, would be making his first move away from Merseyside should the deal go through.
The 19-year-old defender has been part of the Everton fold for a little over a decade, joining as an eight-year-old. Breaking into the limelight as part of the U18s squad in 2018, when still only 16, Welch signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park in September 2020, before being promoted to Everton’s U23s.
He made his first-team debut under Frank Lampard in March last year in the FA Cup, and was given his first Everton start in the Carabao Cup in last August when the Toffees took on Fleetwood Town.
He’s lit it up for Chesterfield with 32 goals in 50 appearances for the Spireites, and now Kabongo Tshimanga is a Peterborough player.
In their hunt for a centre-back, the name Reece Welch has been touted as one heading to Stadium MK this afternoon.
The Everton youngster has two senior appearances to his name, having come through the Goodison Park academy.
Any move for him is understood would be a loan, filling that fifth spot in the squad.
There may be another outgoing face from Stadium MK this afternoon, with Dan Kemp linked with a move to Hartlepool United on loan.
The 24-year-old has mad just 16 appearances for Dons since making his move from Leyton Orient a year ago, and has not been a part of any of Mark Jackson’s games since he took charge last month. In fact, Kemp hasn’t been seen on the pitch since mid-November, and not involved in the league since August.
Having played a solid role for Orient in League Two last season, a move to Hartlepool, at the wrong end of League Two, could get him game time.