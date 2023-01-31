MK Dons on deadline day: Hunting for a centre back
It’s transfer deadline day - stick with us throughout the day to see if MK Dons can land the centre back they need
MK Dons on deadline day
- Dons are after defensive cover
- Four have arrived in the window - Leko, Dean, Maghoma and Kaikai
- Three have left - Oyegoke, Dennis (loan) and Barry
With Matt Dennis and Louie Barry having left the club in the last four days - Dennis on loan to Sutton United - Jacko said the squad is pretty big, and trimming it down wouldn’t be a bad thing, though he’s under no pressure to do so. In fact, as we know, he wants a defender too.
Mark Jackson
The chairman has been good, he’s not pushing us to trim the squad, but some things might happen in the next few days. Players don’t want to be left out of the squad and we have to have some balance, but our top target is a defender.
No incomings, but as hinted at last Friday, Louie Barry’s time at MK Dons came to an end. The teenager, on loan from Aston Villa, was recalled and immediately reloaned to Salford City where he will play for the remainder of the season.
It never really worked out for Louie at Stadium MK - flashes of potential, got into some good positions, but finished with just one goal to his name. Brimming with confidence off the field, I think those chances he missed at Plymouth were a huge contributor in the beginning of the end for the 19-year-old.
It’s deadline day and you know what that means...! Someone on Sky Sports News shouting that there are big deals in place, someone’s sources are telling them there’s a stumbling block and ultimately, a few players shift around.
Anyway, it’ll be fun.
Dons are in the market for a centre-back - injuries to Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington leave them critically short at the back, and even if Mark Jackson wanted to play three at the back, he couldn’t at the moment because he hasn’t got enough defenders.
So keep checking in on us throughout the day for the latest, and if nothing happens, we can all despair together!