MK Dons on deadline day: Hunting for a centre back

No incomings, but as hinted at last Friday, Louie Barry’s time at MK Dons came to an end. The teenager, on loan from Aston Villa, was recalled and immediately reloaned to Salford City where he will play for the remainder of the season.

It never really worked out for Louie at Stadium MK - flashes of potential, got into some good positions, but finished with just one goal to his name. Brimming with confidence off the field, I think those chances he missed at Plymouth were a huge contributor in the beginning of the end for the 19-year-old.