MK Dons on deadline day: Kemp’s move to Hartlepool confirmed

It’s transfer deadline day - stick with us throughout the day to see if MK Dons can land the centre back they need

By The Newsroom
6 minutes ago

MK Dons on deadline day

  • Dons are after defensive cover
  • Everton youngster linked with a move to Stadium MK
  • Dan Kemp makes loan move to Hartlepool United
  • Four have arrived in the window - Leko, Dean, Maghoma and Kaikai
  • Three have left - Oyegoke, Dennis (loan) and Barry
No movement as yet at Stadium MK

So far, it’s quiet at MK Dons. Dan Kemp has departed on loan to Hartlepool, and though Dons have been heavily linked with the signing of Everton defender Reece Welch, nothing has been confirmed yet.

But remember, this isn’t a computer game - if the youngster is to sign in Milton Keynes, he’s got his life to pack into a couple of bags, people to say goodbye to, and... oh yes... travel the 170-odd miles from Liverpool to get here.

So patience ia a virtue... but we’re all short of patience!

A look around the rest of League One

There have been some busy clubs today, some more than others. Here’s what has happened on deadline day in League One:

Ged Garner [Fleetwood - Barrow] Undisclosed

Kevin McDonald [Unattached - Exeter]

Sam Stubbs [Exeter - Bradford] Free

Junior Quitirna [Waterford - Fleetwood] Undisclosed

Dan Kemp [MK Dons - Hartlepool] Loan

George Lloyd [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Loan

Luke Mbete [Man City - Bolton] Loan

Anis Mehmeti [Wycombe - Bristol City] Undisclosed

Tete Yengi [Ipswich - Northampton] Loan

Regan Hendry [Forest Green - Tranmere] Loan

Di’Shon Bernard [Manchester United - Portsmouth] Loan

Tyler Smith [Hull - Oxford] Loan

Glen Rea [Luton - Cheltenham] Loan

Kabongo Tshimanga [Chesterfield - Peterborough] Loan

Gavin Kilkenny [Bournemouth - Charlton] Loan

Dylan Duffy [UCD - Lincoln] Undisclosed

Corrie Ndaba [Ipswich - Fleetwood] Loan

Sweeting on Kemp’s departure

MK Dons’ sporting director Liam Sweeting

Sporting Director Liam Sweeting explained the reason behind allowing Dan Kemp to go out on loan to Hartlepool.

He said: “Having been limited in his opportunities this season, and with plenty of options in attacking areas following the work this transfer window, we sat down with Dan and agreed that it was best for him, and for the club, to find a loan move for the remainder of the campaign.

“This move to Hartlepool United provides him with a chance to play regular football and I know he is eager to show what he can do between now and the end of the season.

“He is a fantastic character and his personality will be missed around the club but this is a great opportunity for him and we will be keeping a close eye on how he performs in the north east.”

Kemp on his move to Hartlepool

Dan Kemp has moved from MK Dons to Hartlepool United

I’m excited to get started and to play in front of some fantastic fans. Some of the lads at MK Dons have played in front of the crowds here and have told me about the atmosphere, so I’m excited to hear it for myself.

I want to get the fans on their feet and keep this club in the league.

Dan Kemp

Kemp’s move to Hartlepool confirmed

Dan Kemp has joined Hartlepool United on loan until the end of the season

Dan Kemp has completed his loan move to Hartlepool United on loan.

Who is Reece Welch?

Reece Welch could be heading for MK Dons on loan from Everton

Everton defender Reece Welch, linked with a deadline day move to MK Dons, would be making his first move away from Merseyside should the deal go through.

The 19-year-old defender has been part of the Everton fold for a little over a decade, joining as an eight-year-old. Breaking into the limelight as part of the U18s squad in 2018, when still only 16, Welch signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park in September 2020, before being promoted to Everton’s U23s.

He made his first-team debut under Frank Lampard in March last year in the FA Cup, and was given his first Everton start in the Carabao Cup in last August when the Toffees took on Fleetwood Town.

Former Dons striker on the move

He’s lit it up for Chesterfield with 32 goals in 50 appearances for the Spireites, and now Kabongo Tshimanga is a Peterborough player.

Dons linked with Everton youngster

Everton’s Reece Welch has been linked with a move to MK Dons

In their hunt for a centre-back, the name Reece Welch has been touted as one heading to Stadium MK this afternoon.

The Everton youngster has two senior appearances to his name, having come through the Goodison Park academy.

Any move for him is understood would be a loan, filling that fifth spot in the squad.

Rumour mill cranking up

Dan Kemp has been linked with a loan move away from Stadium MK

There may be another outgoing face from Stadium MK this afternoon, with Dan Kemp linked with a move to Hartlepool United on loan.

The 24-year-old has mad just 16 appearances for Dons since making his move from Leyton Orient a year ago, and has not been a part of any of Mark Jackson’s games since he took charge last month. In fact, Kemp hasn’t been seen on the pitch since mid-November, and not involved in the league since August.

Having played a solid role for Orient in League Two last season, a move to Hartlepool, at the wrong end of League Two, could get him game time.

