MK Dons on deadline day: Transfer deadline day as it happened
It’s transfer deadline day - stick with us throughout the day to see if MK Dons can land the centre back they need
See our live blog below
Key Events
- Dons are after defensive cover
- Aberdeen skipper Stewart completes his move before the deadline
- Everton youngster Welch was linked but deal fell
- Dan Kemp makes loan move to Hartlepool United
- Five have arrived in the window - Leko, Dean, Maghoma, Kaikai and now Stewart
- Four have left - Oyegoke (recalled), Dennis (loan), Barry (recalled) and Kemp (loan)
It's deadline day and you know what that means...! Someone on Sky Sports News shouting that there are big deals in place, someone's sources are telling them there's a stumbling block and ultimately, a few players shift around.
Anyway, it'll be fun.
Dons are in the market for a centre-back - injuries to Warren O’Hora and Dean Lewington leave them critically short at the back, and even if Mark Jackson wanted to play three at the back, he couldn’t at the moment because he hasn’t got enough defenders.
So keep checking in on us throughout the day for the latest, and if nothing happens, we can all despair together!
No incomings, but as hinted at last Friday, Louie Barry’s time at MK Dons came to an end. The teenager, on loan from Aston Villa, was recalled and immediately reloaned to Salford City where he will play for the remainder of the season.
It never really worked out for Louie at Stadium MK - flashes of potential, got into some good positions, but finished with just one goal to his name. Brimming with confidence off the field, I think those chances he missed at Plymouth were a huge contributor in the beginning of the end for the 19-year-old.
With Matt Dennis and Louie Barry having left the club in the last four days - Dennis on loan to Sutton United - Jacko said the squad is pretty big, and trimming it down wouldn’t be a bad thing, though he’s under no pressure to do so. In fact, as we know, he wants a defender too.
Mark Jackson
The chairman has been good, he’s not pushing us to trim the squad, but some things might happen in the next few days. Players don’t want to be left out of the squad and we have to have some balance, but our top target is a defender.
Yesterday, I asked what you all thought of Dons’ performance in the transfer window. Obviously, with the clock still ticking and the potential for a defender to come in still very much top priority, it is hard to form a concrete opinion yet, but while most said they woud be happy with a new defender coming in, an awful lot are also disappointed with what they have done thus far
Dons were in a significantly different position this time last year weren’t they... ah, those were the days.
It was a bit of a funny window for Dons last January. There were early blows when Max Watters (Cardiff City), Peter Kioso (Luton) and Ethan Robson (Blackpool) were all recalled to their parent clubs, and Andrew Fisher was sold to Swansea City to reunite with Russell Martin.
But while Dons fans were panicking, their fears were quickly allayed. In came Jamie Cumming, Conor Coventry and Theo Corbeanu on loan, Connor Wickham signed on a free transfer while there were deadline day deals for Dan Kemp, Matt Smith and Kaine Kesler-Hayden.
And we know what happened then...
It’s not just MK Dons fans who are waiting for deadline signings - it’s everyone in League One by the looks of it. It is still relatively early in the day, but so far, no deals have been done in the third tier. Six were done yesterday, including former MK Dons target (in the Tisdale era) Jayden Stockley who moved from Charlton to Fleetwood for a ‘significant’ undisclosed fee.
There may be another outgoing face from Stadium MK this afternoon, with Dan Kemp linked with a move to Hartlepool United on loan.
The 24-year-old has mad just 16 appearances for Dons since making his move from Leyton Orient a year ago, and has not been a part of any of Mark Jackson’s games since he took charge last month. In fact, Kemp hasn’t been seen on the pitch since mid-November, and not involved in the league since August.
Having played a solid role for Orient in League Two last season, a move to Hartlepool, at the wrong end of League Two, could get him game time.
In their hunt for a centre-back, the name Reece Welch has been touted as one heading to Stadium MK this afternoon.
The Everton youngster has two senior appearances to his name, having come through the Goodison Park academy.
Any move for him is understood would be a loan, filling that fifth spot in the squad.