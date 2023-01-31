MK Dons on deadline day: Window closes with Dons landing their man
It’s transfer deadline day - stick with us throughout the day to see if MK Dons can land the centre back they need
MK Dons on deadline day
Liam Sweeting
We set out to improve the balance of the squad during this window, with a particular focus on adding physicality across the pitch.
With the additions of Jonathan, Max, Paris, Sullay and, now, Anthony, we believe we have done just that and now the focus is on giving these players all the support they need to perform and achieve our goals.
It went right to the wire, but Anthony Stewart is an MK Dons player.
The 30-year-old has signed on loan until the end of the season from Aberdeen.
“I’m delighted to be here and I am looking forward to the opportunity to showcase my ability and most importantly get the club to where they want to be,” Stewart said.
“Having had played against the Dons in the past, it was an exciting opportunity that I couldn’t miss. I am aware of the situation of the Club and I look forward to bring my experiences to the squad and help them climb back up the table to where they belong.
“When I heard about interest from my agent, it was something I had to reflect on and take into consideration. MK Dons is a big club, with lots of potential and growth, and I look forward to meeting my teammates, the management and more importantly, the fans. I am prepped and geared on for the remaining season.
“I look forward to joining the squad and playing my part to help build the structure within the team and push forward for the rest of the season and continue to climb the table.”
As far as we understand it, Dons have managed to get the deal over the line with Anthony Stewart. It was a deal that came back up late in the day, they’ve been working on it most of the evening and should have an announcement ready just before, if not on deadline.
We’ve got 90 minutes remaining of this window, and there is still no-one confirmed through the door at MK Dons.
Anthony Stewart is still heavily rumoured to be finalising a deal but it’s one we could see go all the way to the 11pm deadline. And it seems Dons’ interest has been put firmly in that basket, with the Reece Welch deal now dead in the water.
Not likely there’ll be any more outgoings at this late stage either.
So we’re sitting and waiting impatiently now.
Seemingly from nowhere, MK Dons have now been linked with a move for Aberdeen defender Anthony Stewart. You may remember him from such Buckinghamshire clubs as Wycombe Wanderers...
The 30-year-old has played 29 times this season for the Dons (Aberdeen, to avoid the confusion) but has been sent off twice since Christmas Eve. His final Wycombe games came in the League One play-offs last season.
What this does for the potential of Reece Welch making the switch, we’ll find out
So far, it’s quiet at MK Dons. Dan Kemp has departed on loan to Hartlepool, and though Dons have been heavily linked with the signing of Everton defender Reece Welch, nothing has been confirmed yet.
But remember, this isn’t a computer game - if the youngster is to sign in Milton Keynes, he’s got his life to pack into a couple of bags, people to say goodbye to, and... oh yes... travel the 170-odd miles from Liverpool to get here.
So patience ia a virtue... but we’re all short of patience!
There have been some busy clubs today, some more than others. Here’s what has happened on deadline day in League One:
Ged Garner [Fleetwood - Barrow] Undisclosed
Kevin McDonald [Unattached - Exeter]
Sam Stubbs [Exeter - Bradford] Free
Junior Quitirna [Waterford - Fleetwood] Undisclosed
Dan Kemp [MK Dons - Hartlepool] Loan
George Lloyd [Cheltenham - Grimsby] Loan
Luke Mbete [Man City - Bolton] Loan
Anis Mehmeti [Wycombe - Bristol City] Undisclosed
Tete Yengi [Ipswich - Northampton] Loan
Regan Hendry [Forest Green - Tranmere] Loan
Di’Shon Bernard [Manchester United - Portsmouth] Loan
Tyler Smith [Hull - Oxford] Loan
Glen Rea [Luton - Cheltenham] Loan
Kabongo Tshimanga [Chesterfield - Peterborough] Loan
Gavin Kilkenny [Bournemouth - Charlton] Loan
Dylan Duffy [UCD - Lincoln] Undisclosed
Corrie Ndaba [Ipswich - Fleetwood] Loan