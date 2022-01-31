MK Dons on transfer deadline day: A busy day expected

Scott Fraser looks set to join Charlton today

Scott Fraser’s time at Ipswich Town seems to be at an end already after reports the Tractorboys have accepted a bid from Charlton for his services.

Fraser left Stadium MK in the summer after a single season at the club, but now looks set to join former Dons Alex Gilbey and Chuks Aneke - who also returned to Charlton this month - at The Valley.