MK Dons on transfer deadline day: A busy day expected
MK Dons hope to be active in the transfer market today. Stick with us throughout the day to get the latest deadline day action!
How many new faces will we see at Stadium MK today?
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 09:45
Former Dons midfielder on the move?
Scott Fraser’s time at Ipswich Town seems to be at an end already after reports the Tractorboys have accepted a bid from Charlton for his services.
Fraser left Stadium MK in the summer after a single season at the club, but now looks set to join former Dons Alex Gilbey and Chuks Aneke - who also returned to Charlton this month - at The Valley.
It is understood Dons will be in for a cut of any profit Ipswich make on Fraser, who left for around £400,000.
Manning’s hopes for the day
Speaking after Dons’ win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday evening, Liam Manning said he is predicting a frantic final day before the hammer drops at 11pm.
Liam Manning
We’ll have a busy couple of days to try and add to the squad. I’m hoping it’s done - you never know in this industry. But we’re looking to add rather than move people on.
Two doors shut... two more open?
Dons were holding out hope for either Ethan Robson or Peter Kioso to return after their loan spells were prematurely cut short by Blackpool and Luton respectively.
That door closed on Sunday though.
transfer deadline day!
It can be one of the most exciting and also one of the most frustrating days of the season - it’s the January transfer window deadline day!
MK Dons hope to be active today, with Liam Manning admitting he needs three or four new faces to add to his squad.
Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest goings on at Stadium MK.