MK Dons on transfer deadline day: A late flurry of activity rounds out the window
Get the latest throughout the day.
MK Dons on deadline day - Relive it as it happened
Strap in!
Here we go then, the final day of the transfer window.
We’ll be here all day, right up to (and maybe beyond) the 11pm deadline to keep you across the latest rumblings and potential ins and outs at Stadium MK
The outs so far
We’ve seen a few players depart already this month, but could we see more today?
Tommy Leigh - Bradford City
Stephen Wearne - Carlisle
Brooklyn Ilunga - Bromley
Nathan Harness - Wealdstone (loan)
Jack Tucker - Colchester (loan)
MJ Williams - Barrow
Callum Tripp - Gateshead (loan)
Darragh Burns - Grimbsy
The ins this month
Dons have been busy already this month, signing five players.
Jay Williams - Crawley
Dan Crowley - Notts County
Tommi O’Reilly - Aston Villa (loan)
Nathan Thompson - Stevenage
Jack Sanders - St Johnstone
Cheltenham winger linked
According to reports, Dons have been sniffing around Cheltenham winger Ethon Archer with a bid to bring him to MK1 today.
The 22-year-old, who has six goals to his name this season, is in his first EFL season having previously played at National League level.
Dons have been keen to add natural width to the side, with precious few options available to Scott Lindsey in the wings.
Claimed by Gloucestershire Live, MK Dons tabled a ‘six-figure bid’ for the winger, which was rejected.
What the boss said
I've been focused on the game really, so we parked it ahead of the game so we'll revisit it tonight with the powers that be, and have a look at what we need to do.
Sacked on deadline day
Four months after upping sticks and moving to Carlisle United, Mike Williamson has been sacked by the Cumbrians.
The ex-Dons boss has been busy throughout the transfer window to get in the players he wanted to play in his style, but after the 5-1 drubbing on Saturday to Swindon, the board have called time
Another Villian?
Another rumour as MK Dons have been linked with signing Aston Villa’s Travis Patterson on loan.
Dons are no strangers to Villa players - they’ve had Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Louie Barry, Filip Marschall and the impressive looking Tommi O’Reilly from Villa Park recently.
Patterson is a full-back by trade, left-sided, and Dons are known to want wide players before the window closes.
He was an unused sub for Unai Emery’s side in last week’s Europa League win over Celtic.
Meanwhile up in Cumbria
After the earlier sacking news from Carlisle, seeing Mike Williamson lose his job in charge, there has been a shocking name linked with replacing him
All is quiet...
Clearly, a lot of clubs have been getting training out of the way this morning after their weekend games rather than focusing on the transfer window, because it has been a mighty quiet start to deadline day.
In League Two, there have only been a couple of deals confirmed so far, with Romoney Crichlow joining Graham Alexander’s Bradford from Peterborough, and Notts County have signed Mai Traore from Fredrikstad.
Dons are understood to be hopeful of at least one deal today, though any more may require players to leave first in order to make way.
It's time!
Deal done!
MK Dons have signed Aston Villa youngster Travis Patterson on loan.
The 19-year-old joins fellow Villain Tommi O’Reilly in the squad at Stadium MK for the remainder of the season.
Lindsey on Patterson
Travis is a versatile young player with heaps of potential. He's very highly thought of at Aston Villa which speaks for itself, and is at a good age to head out on loan and get his first taste of senior football. He's got fantastic natural ability and a great work ethic, so it's up to us to help him get up to speed as quickly as possible. I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do.
Find out a bit more about MK Dons' newest signing
Not familiar with Travis Patterson? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered
Thoughts on the deal
Dons have needed width for a while, highlighted by Joe Tomlinson’s absence in a few games recently.
Patterson appears to fill that brief, and after describing himself as a wing-back more than a full-back, he might be exactly what Dons are looking for.
Where do Dons still need to strengthen?
We’ve put the question out to Dons fans, and it seems an overwhelming number still want a striker through the door before the close of play.
There is also a large number still on the look-out for a goalkeeper with five hours to go in the window.
The lay of the land as it stands
Right, three (ish) hours to go, and what do we still know?
There are some irons still in the fire, but there are dominos which need to fall into place at various places for them to come off.
Could be a late night
Striker leaves the club
Matt Dennis has left MK Dons, with his contract cancelled.
He had been on loan at Rochdale since November, but returned to the fold last week.
Making 46 appearances in two and a half years, Dennis scored 11 goals, but made just two sub appearances for the club this term
And another out the door
Following Matt Dennis out the door is Tom Carroll.
The highly rated midfielder, lauded by both Scott Lindsey and his team-mates, the former Tottenham man has not been seen since New Year’s Day, making just 16 appearances for the club since signing in the summer.
With new additions in the centre of the park this month, Carroll’s game time was always going to be limited in the second-half of the season.