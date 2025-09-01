MK Dons on transfer deadline day: A quiet deadline day at Stadium MK

I'm really happy, I've come in today, met the lads and trained. It was a really good vibe and I'm looking forward now to the game tomorrow and cracking on.

For me it's a chance to play some consistent minutes. I'm looking to really make an impact on the team and play as much as I can whilst I'm here.

It's still early in the season, there's a lot games left to play and hopefully I can help the team climb up the league.