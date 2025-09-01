MK Dons on transfer deadline day: A quiet deadline day at Stadium MK
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
Key Events
- Kane Wilson signed on Sunday from Derby
- Dons must let two go to bring anyone in to meet EFL squad size rules
- A really quiet morning and early afternoon
- Defender Sam Sherring joins Cheltenham Town on loan for the season
That's all she wrote
The window is closed! No waiting beyond the deadline for late deals, no added drama, no ‘did it get done in time?’
One of the quietest deadlines in many a year, but a massive window for the club.
Unlikely to see any action
The shutters are coming down at Stadium MK - no more business expected!
Just the one thing today, Sherring’s loan to Cheltenham, and everything else done well in advance.
Less than two hours to go
We’ve got just less than 100 minutes of the window to go, but no news as to whether Dons will be conducting any further business.
Paul Warne, speaking about deadline day to the Citizen on Saturday said: “I’m not one to order pizza, drive players to the training ground late at night! I’d love to see a documentary about deadline day, it would be absolute chaos!
“It feels like this window has gone on forever. All the fun is in the last 24 hours. I’ll be on my phone virtually the whole time.
“There will be curve balls, players become available because especially in the Championship, a lot of squads are heavy on numbers and you can’t register all of them.
“I’ll get offered players I’d have taken in a heartbeat, and hopefully I can take them. I don’t like gambles.”
Sherring on signing for Cheltenham
I'm really happy, I've come in today, met the lads and trained. It was a really good vibe and I'm looking forward now to the game tomorrow and cracking on.
For me it's a chance to play some consistent minutes. I'm looking to really make an impact on the team and play as much as I can whilst I'm here.
It's still early in the season, there's a lot games left to play and hopefully I can help the team climb up the league.
Sherring departs on loan
Defender Sam Sherring has joined Cheltenham on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old made just 13 appearances for Dons, and has not featured for the first team since January, meaning he has not kicked a competitive ball for Paul Warne or even Ben Gladwin before him.
He was last seen limping out of the pre-season friendly against Peterborough in July.
Movement expected shortly
Looking like we’re set for some ‘action’ shortly, with a player set to leave MK Dons.
Ten in for Dons this summer
It feels like a long time since Dons announced the capture of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing - their first summer signing.
There have been nine more captures since.
Quiet everywhere
It’s not just at Stadium MK where it has been quiet so far. League Two has been pretty slow moving this morning - post-match reviews and training sessions taking priority, most likely.
There have been two loan deals in the fourth tier so far though:
Michael Mellon [Burnley - Oldham] Loan
Ben Winterburn [Bournemouth - Barnet] Loan
So far, nothing
It hasn’t exactly been the most frantic of deadline days so far, certainly not at MK1 anyway.
A little under seven hours to go.
One player has asked to leave
When put to him on Thursday, Paul Warne said no-one had yet asked him to help with a move away from MK Dons.
By Saturday when he was asked again, someone had come forwards.
The head coach said: “Only one who feels like he will not get into the team, and I respect that. I’ll help get him out in any way to get him out, whether that happens I don’t know yet. But it has only been one. I’ve not had any calls from any agents either.
“It’s a great club to be at, we’re turning the boat around and have a winning mentality. I understand two or three might think they’re not going to play, even more so if I bring more in. I might get more calls and I’ll do my best to help them leave.”
Hear from the skipper
Skipper Alex Gilbey is not expecting to be moved on today (unless Arsenal come calling, he says!)
After a big window for the club, he says signings are met with excitement and eagerness at the moment.
“It’s an exciting time, especially with the players we’ve brought in, you’re looking at the door thinking ‘who’s next?’
“We’ve got a really good squad of players and I think if we can add one or two, we can be really exciting.”
However with the big squad, Gilbey says players who think they might not feature have been urged to speak to Paul Warne without fear of judgement.
He continued: “It’s part and parcel of football. The gaffer has told us if we’re not happy to go and knock on his door and they’ll be happy to help you. We all know we can go and talk to the manager. He’s the best I’ve seen at it, he makes you feel safe.”
Lay of the land
The signing of Wilson yesterday puts Dons in an interesting predicament heading into deadline day.
The club now has 23 players over the age of 21, and the new EFL squad limit is 22. This means Dons will need to move on at least two players before they can bring anyone else in, or risk having ineligible players.
Goalkeepers do not count towards the 22.
Players under the age of 21 do not count towards the limit.
A Sunday signing
Getting ahead of the traffic, MK Dons landed full-back Kane Wilson from Derby County on Sunday.
The 25-year-old reunites with Paul Warne, who took him to Pride Park two years ago, and comes in following news of Gethin Jones’ long-term injury.
Goooood morning!
It’s deadline day!
With ten players already in this summer, it might not be a particularly frantic one for MK Dons, but we’ll be here throughout the day to keep checking in!