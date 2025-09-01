MK Dons on transfer deadline day: All quiet at Stadium MK so far

Paul Warne | JAne Russell

When put to him on Thursday, Paul Warne said no-one had yet asked him to help with a move away from MK Dons.

By Saturday when he was asked again, someone had come forwards.

The head coach said: “Only one who feels like he will not get into the team, and I respect that. I’ll help get him out in any way to get him out, whether that happens I don’t know yet. But it has only been one. I’ve not had any calls from any agents either.