MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Brighton defender not heading to Stadium MK
MK Dons hope to be active in the transfer market today. Stick with us throughout the day to get the latest deadline day action!
How many new faces will we see at Stadium MK today?
Get the latest below.
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 12:52
What do MK Dons need today?
We asked earlier this morning what you thought MK Dons needed to add to their ranks this afternoon, and somewhat surprisingly, precious few people said “WE NEED A STRIKER!!” which makes a refreshing change, doesn’t it!
For the most part, you thought Dons needed to add in midfield, especially after David Kasumu went down injured, Matt O’Riley was sold to Celtic and Ethan Robson was recalled by Blackpool. From having a wealth of back-up, Dons now suddenly look very light in the centre of the park, especially with Josh McEachran limping out on Saturday against Wycombe. This is where Man City’s Matt Smith could come in very handy if Dons can get it over the line.
A new wing-back was also high up the list, where Dons have been light all season long. Peter Kioso’s recall to Luton hasn’t helped that, leaving just Tennai Watson and Daniel Harvie as viable options on either flank. Signing Kaine Kesler Hayden from Villa could very well fill that gap up.
Another spot Dons need filling is at centre back and that was plain to see when Harry Darling missed three games this month, forcing Liam Manning to have to go to a back four rather than a three with WBs which we’ve seen all season long. The departure of Zak Jules on loan and injury to Aden Baldwin has made them light in that area too.
Rumour killer!
More rumours this lunchtime: Hayden Roberts to MK Dons? The Brighton defender has apparently spiked interest from the Liams at MK1 and Mr Robinson over at Oxford, but from what we understand, there is no interest from Dons’ side of things.
Deals for Smith and Kesler Hayden more likely, though.
A look back at the previous deadline day signings
With not a lot of actual action going on as yet, here’s a look back at some of Dons’ previous January transfer window deadline day signings!
A look back at MK Dons' January transfer window deadline day signings
Football fans from all over the world will be fixed on the gossip columns all day today to see who their club could be signing before the 11pm transfer deadline tonight.
Are West Ham targeting former Dons striker?
He’s been on fire at Toulouse, so naturally, Rhys Healey has attracted a lot of attention and could be returning to England with Premier League West Ham.
Healey has scored a remarkable 30 goals in 58 games over the Channel, having scored 21 in 41 during his time at MK Dons before that.
Like the earlier mentioned Fraser deal, Dons would be set for a cut of the profits should he make the move from Toulouse.
Meanwhile up in Sunderland
Lose 6-0 on Saturday, sack the manager on Sunday, re-sign Jermaine Defoe on Monday?!
Villa youngster tipped for loan move
Aston Villa full-back Kaine Kesler Hayden has been tipped to make a loan move to MK Dons later today. The 19-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two Swindon Town where he made 21 outings for the Robins.
Recalled to Steven Gerrard’s squad earlier this month, reports have linked him with a move to Dons on loan.
Man City academy product linked with Dons move
Midfielder Matt Smith has been linked with a move to MK Dons from Manchester City. The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Championship side Hull City but has only made 10 appearances in all competitions.
A regular for Doncaster Rovers while on loan there last season, Smith has also had loan spells with Charlton and QPR.
The move is likely to be a permanent one, with Dons having only one loan spot left in their squad.
Former Dons midfielder on the move?
Scott Fraser’s time at Ipswich Town seems to be at an end already after reports the Tractorboys have accepted a bid from Charlton for his services.
Fraser left Stadium MK in the summer after a single season at the club, but now looks set to join former Dons Alex Gilbey and Chuks Aneke - who also returned to Charlton this month - at The Valley.
It is understood Dons will be in for a cut of any profit Ipswich make on Fraser, who left for around £400,000.
Manning’s hopes for the day
Speaking after Dons’ win over Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday evening, Liam Manning said he is predicting a frantic final day before the hammer drops at 11pm.
Liam Manning
We’ll have a busy couple of days to try and add to the squad. I’m hoping it’s done - you never know in this industry. But we’re looking to add rather than move people on.
Two doors shut... two more open?
Dons were holding out hope for either Ethan Robson or Peter Kioso to return after their loan spells were prematurely cut short by Blackpool and Luton respectively.
That door closed on Sunday though.