MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Brighton defender not heading to Stadium MK

We asked earlier this morning what you thought MK Dons needed to add to their ranks this afternoon, and somewhat surprisingly, precious few people said “WE NEED A STRIKER!!” which makes a refreshing change, doesn’t it!

For the most part, you thought Dons needed to add in midfield, especially after David Kasumu went down injured, Matt O’Riley was sold to Celtic and Ethan Robson was recalled by Blackpool. From having a wealth of back-up, Dons now suddenly look very light in the centre of the park, especially with Josh McEachran limping out on Saturday against Wycombe. This is where Man City’s Matt Smith could come in very handy if Dons can get it over the line.

A new wing-back was also high up the list, where Dons have been light all season long. Peter Kioso’s recall to Luton hasn’t helped that, leaving just Tennai Watson and Daniel Harvie as viable options on either flank. Signing Kaine Kesler Hayden from Villa could very well fill that gap up.