MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Dons make Kemp their third signing

Matt Smith said it was best for his career to leave Manchester City

Matt Smith said it was time for him to move out from under the Man City umbrella to get the best out of his career, so when a move to MK Dons came about, he jumped at the chance.

"It was time for me to move on away from City and I don’t think I could have found a better club to join,” he said. “The facilities here are fantastic and the players and staff seem fantastic too. There is a real project going on here and I wanted to be a part of that.