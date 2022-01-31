MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Dons make Kemp their third signing
MK Dons hope to be active in the transfer market today. Stick with us throughout the day to get the latest deadline day action!
How many new faces will we see at Stadium MK today?
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 20:46
Sweeting is excited by ‘technical’ Kemp
Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Dan is someone Liam and I have discussed throughout January and I am delighted that we were able to get a deal over the line to bring him to Stadium MK on Deadline Day.
“Dan has fantastic technical ability, shows a real understanding of our style of football and is versatile to fit a number of positions. He is also a top professional and his character will fit into our group straight away.
“He joins us permanently to both make an impact now and develop further over the future.”
Hear from Dons’ third signing
Following in the footsteps of Conor Coventry (kind of...), Dan Kemp said the lure of working with Liam Manning again was a huge draw in coming to MK Dons. The pair worked together at West Ham earlier in Kemp’s career.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity and I can’t wait to get going,” he said.
“I know the Gaffer really well and hopefully there are some good times to come working with him. We’ve had some chats about the Club and what he wants from me – I am ready to do what it takes to help him and the team.
“This is clearly an ambitious and exciting young squad and the Club is clearly heading in the right direction - it’s something I’m looking forward to being a part of.”
Dons sign Orient midfielder Kemp
Dan Kemp has become MK Dons’ third signing of transfer deadline day.
Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Dan Kemp?
The Orient man is Dons’ third signing on deadline day
A third signing on the way
League One is getting busy
More deals are starting to get confirmed in League One:
- Oisin Smyth from Dungannon Swifts has joined Oxford United
- Sunderland’s Aiden O’Brien has switched to Portsmouth for the rest of the season
- Glen Rea has left Luton for Wigan Athletic
- Gillingham have completed the signing of Millwall’s Ben Thompson
- Shrewsbury have signed Matthew Bondswell on loan from Newcastle United until the end of the season.
Statement from Hull following Smith’s departure
“Midfielder Matt Smith has been recalled by parent club Manchester City and joined League One side Milton Keynes Dons on loan.
“The 22-year-old Wales international played 10 matches for the Tigers after arriving on loan in the summer – seven of them starts – but had not featured since the end of September.
“The club would like to thank Matt for his efforts during his six-month stay at the MKM Stadium and wish him well for the future.”
What Dons fans have to look forward to
Sweeting on Smith’s signing
On the signing of Matt Smith, Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: "We have admired Matt from a far for a long time, with our recruitment team exploring opportunities to sign him on several occasions.
"Matt has excellent pedigree having been signed by Man City at a young age and has developed into a senior Wales International. He will bring control, creativity and a strong understanding of the way we want the team to function.
"The deal has aligned perfectly this time to become a permanent move and is a great fit for both us as a club and where Matt is with his career. He has committed to us for the long term, and I look forward to working with him on this next chapter."
Smith on Dons move
Matt Smith said it was time for him to move out from under the Man City umbrella to get the best out of his career, so when a move to MK Dons came about, he jumped at the chance.
"It was time for me to move on away from City and I don’t think I could have found a better club to join,” he said. “The facilities here are fantastic and the players and staff seem fantastic too. There is a real project going on here and I wanted to be a part of that.
"We’ve got a quality squad who have done really well this season – hopefully I can add to that and help the team achieve its goals."
Don Deal! Smith joins MK Dons
The Manchester City midfielder swaps the Etihad for Stadium MK on a permanent deal.
Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Matt Smith?
The midfielder is Dons’ second deadline day signing