MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Dons set for a share of Dele's Everton move

MK Dons hope to be active in the transfer market today. Stick with us throughout the day to get the latest deadline day action!

By The Newsroom
Monday, 31st January 2022, 3:51 pm

How many new faces will we see at Stadium MK today?

Get the latest below.

MK Dons on transfer deadline day

Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:51

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:51

More on the fee for Dele Alli

Mixed reports coming out about the fee for Dele Alli. Some claiming £30-40m, others saying a free transfer, with cash to be parted with after a certain number of games

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:36

Another potential sell-on fee incoming

We’ve all spoken about it in the past, but Dele Alli’s sell-on clause may land Dons a bit of cash if he completes a move to Everton, as expected from Tottenham.

The midfielder was of course a January deadline day signing for Spurs back in 2015 before being loaned back to MK Dons for the remainder of the season where he helped the club secure promotion to the Championship.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:32

No announcements made... yet

Tick tock, tick tock...

Still nothing concrete in terms of deals done at Stadium MK yet, still rumbling away in the background as we’re told.

First business is hoped to be done in the late afternoon/early evening, with deals looking to get done right up until the 11pm deadline.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:22

A managerial change in League One

Not a transfer, but elsewhere in League One, Gillingham have confirmed Neil Harris as their manager after Steve Evans left the club earlier this month.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 15:20

As reported earlier...

Scott Fraser’s move to Charlton has been confirmed!

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 12:52

What do MK Dons need today?

We asked earlier this morning what you thought MK Dons needed to add to their ranks this afternoon, and somewhat surprisingly, precious few people said “WE NEED A STRIKER!!” which makes a refreshing change, doesn’t it!

For the most part, you thought Dons needed to add in midfield, especially after David Kasumu went down injured, Matt O’Riley was sold to Celtic and Ethan Robson was recalled by Blackpool. From having a wealth of back-up, Dons now suddenly look very light in the centre of the park, especially with Josh McEachran limping out on Saturday against Wycombe. This is where Man City’s Matt Smith could come in very handy if Dons can get it over the line.

A new wing-back was also high up the list, where Dons have been light all season long. Peter Kioso’s recall to Luton hasn’t helped that, leaving just Tennai Watson and Daniel Harvie as viable options on either flank. Signing Kaine Kesler Hayden from Villa could very well fill that gap up.

Another spot Dons need filling is at centre back and that was plain to see when Harry Darling missed three games this month, forcing Liam Manning to have to go to a back four rather than a three with WBs which we’ve seen all season long. The departure of Zak Jules on loan and injury to Aden Baldwin has made them light in that area too.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 12:33

Rumour killer!

Hayden Roberts has been on loan at Rochdale this season

More rumours this lunchtime: Hayden Roberts to MK Dons? The Brighton defender has apparently spiked interest from the Liams at MK1 and Mr Robinson over at Oxford, but from what we understand, there is no interest from Dons’ side of things.

Deals for Smith and Kesler Hayden more likely, though.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 12:25

A look back at the previous deadline day signings

With not a lot of actual action going on as yet, here’s a look back at some of Dons’ previous January transfer window deadline day signings!

A look back at MK Dons' January transfer window deadline day signings

Football fans from all over the world will be fixed on the gossip columns all day today to see who their club could be signing before the 11pm transfer deadline tonight.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 11:32

Are West Ham targeting former Dons striker?

Rhys Healey netted 21 goals in 41 games for MK Dons, and his form for Toulouse has attracted attention from West Ham

He’s been on fire at Toulouse, so naturally, Rhys Healey has attracted a lot of attention and could be returning to England with Premier League West Ham.

Healey has scored a remarkable 30 goals in 58 games over the Channel, having scored 21 in 41 during his time at MK Dons before that.

Like the earlier mentioned Fraser deal, Dons would be set for a cut of the profits should he make the move from Toulouse.

Monday, 31 January, 2022, 10:50

Meanwhile up in Sunderland

Lose 6-0 on Saturday, sack the manager on Sunday, re-sign Jermaine Defoe on Monday?!

