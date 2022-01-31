MK Dons on transfer deadline day: Kaine Kesler signs for Dons on loan from Villa
MK Dons hope to be active in the transfer market today. Stick with us throughout the day to get the latest deadline day action!
How many new faces will we see at Stadium MK today?
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 18:14
Check out Kesler’s highlight reel
What else is happening?
A few other deals have gone through in League One in the last few hours:
- Hayden Coulson has returned to Middlesbrough after a loan spell at Ipswich Town, who have in turn signed Hemel Hempstead keeper Nick Hayes
- Cambridge United have signed Lorent Tolaj on loan from Brighton
- Winger Dylan Connolly has joined Morecambe from Northampton Town
- Marcus Browne has signed for Oxford United from Middlesbrough
Premier League putting their trust in MK Dons
Dons’ head coach Liam Manning said the signing of Kaine Kesler is another example of Premier League sides trusting the club with their young prospects. Troy Parrott (Tottenham), Jamie Cumming (Chelsea), Conor Coventry (West Ham) and Theo Corbeanu (Wolves) are all also on loan from the top flight.
Liam Manning
This is another example of a Premier League club entrusting us with the development of one of their young players. We are grateful to Aston Villa for allowing Kaine to continue his journey here at MK Dons.
Kesler was on Dons’ watch-list for a long time before signing
Kesler was on Dons’ radar for a while before signing from Villa
“Kaine is someone we have tracked for a long time following his quick progression through Aston Villa’s academy”
Sporting Director Liam Sweeting spoke highly of Kaine Kesler, saying he has been on Dons’ radar for a while
Hear from the new signing!
Speaking about his move to MK Dons, Kesler said: "I’m delighted to be here. It was time for me to take the next step in my development and when I heard MK Dons were interested, my head was turned."
"The style of play was a massive draw for me. I’ve been brought up on this style of football at Aston Villa so it suits me perfectly."
Kesler signs for MK Dons
Kaine Kesler has become MK Dons’ first signing of deadline day, completing his loan move from Aston Villa.
Find out a bit more about the defender below
Who is MK Dons’ latest signing Kaine Kesler?
The wing-back has joined on loan from Aston Villa
We have lift-off, with MK Dons preparing to announce their first deal of deadline day
More on the fee for Dele Alli
Mixed reports coming out about the fee for Dele Alli. Some claiming £30-40m, others saying a free transfer, with cash to be parted with after a certain number of games
Another potential sell-on fee incoming
We’ve all spoken about it in the past, but Dele Alli’s sell-on clause may land Dons a bit of cash if he completes a move to Everton, as expected from Tottenham.
The midfielder was of course a January deadline day signing for Spurs back in 2015 before being loaned back to MK Dons for the remainder of the season where he helped the club secure promotion to the Championship.