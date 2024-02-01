News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons on transfer deadline day - LIVE

It's transfer deadline day, the last opportunity for MK Dons to add to or offload from their squad before the summer

By Toby Lock
Published 1st Feb 2024, 08:27 GMT
Stick with us throughout the day for the latest developments from Stadium MK

MK Dons on deadline day

09:41 GMT

Ex-Don in charge of Dons

Peter Leven has been put in temporary charge of Aberdeen after the sacking of Barry Robson at Pittodrie.

Leven spent three seasons with MK Dons, scoring 22 goals in 130 appearances.

08:38 GMT

Hunter's move confirmed

Ash Hunter was released by MK Dons on Friday, but it hasn't taken him long to find a new place to play, signing for National League side AFC Fylde

08:36 GMTUpdated 08:39 GMT

Ex Dons defender on the move

Kyle McFadzean played a huge part at centre back when Dons were promoted to the Championship in 2015, and having spent most of his career now with Coventry in the second tier, he has moved to Blackburn Rovers

08:34 GMT

Fraser gets his move

As we reported a few weeks ago, former MK Dons top-scorer Scott Fraser has secured a move back home to Scotland, where he has landed at Hearts, on loan from Charlton

08:31 GMT

What Mike Williamson said about today

When we spoke to the head coach yesterday, he seemed pretty sure it would be a quiet day at MK1: "We'll never rule anything out but I'm very happy and confident with what we've got.

"I feel we're in a good place, you never can say never in this industry. Pending anything coming in that's not on our radar at the moment, I'm quite happy for it to be shut now."

08:29 GMT

Good morning

Rise and shine (or battle through a vile cold as I am) for it is transfer deadline day!

While MK Dons say their business is done, you never know... so stick with us through the day, and if there is anything happening at Stadium MK, we'll let you know

