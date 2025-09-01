MK Dons on transfer deadline day: What do we expect?

Skipper Alex Gilbey | Jane Russell

Skipper Alex Gilbey is not expecting to be moved on today (unless Arsenal come calling, he says!)

After a big window for the club, he says signings are met with excitement and eagerness at the moment.

“It’s an exciting time, especially with the players we’ve brought in, you’re looking at the door thinking ‘who’s next?’

“We’ve got a really good squad of players and I think if we can add one or two, we can be really exciting.”

However with the big squad, Gilbey says players who think they might not feature have been urged to speak to Paul Warne without fear of judgement.