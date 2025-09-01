MK Dons on transfer deadline day: What do we expect?
MK Dons on transfer deadline day
Lay of the land
The signing of Wilson yesterday puts Dons in an interesting predicament heading into deadline day.
The club now has 23 players over the age of 21, and the new EFL squad limit is 22. This means Dons will need to move on at least two players before they can bring anyone else in, or risk having ineligible players.
Players under the age of 21 do not count towards the limit.
Hear from the skipper
Skipper Alex Gilbey is not expecting to be moved on today (unless Arsenal come calling, he says!)
After a big window for the club, he says signings are met with excitement and eagerness at the moment.
“It’s an exciting time, especially with the players we’ve brought in, you’re looking at the door thinking ‘who’s next?’
“We’ve got a really good squad of players and I think if we can add one or two, we can be really exciting.”
However with the big squad, Gilbey says players who think they might not feature have been urged to speak to Paul Warne without fear of judgement.
He continued: “It’s part and parcel of football. The gaffer has told us if we’re not happy to go and knock on his door and they’ll be happy to help you. We all know we can go and talk to the manager. He’s the best I’ve seen at it, he makes you feel safe.”
A Sunday signing
Getting ahead of the traffic, MK Dons landed full-back Kane Wilson from Derby County on Sunday.
The 25-year-old reunites with Paul Warne, who took him to Pride Park two years ago, and comes in following news of Gethin Jones’ long-term injury.
