MK Dons players overwhelmingly prefer Wimbledon

The MK Dons players have had their say: they prefer to watch Wimbledon.

The squad, who are currently out in Spain for a pre-season training camp, will try and get their feet up this weekend with a busy weekend of sport on TV.

Offered the choice of the British Grand Prix up the road at Silverstone, the second test between England and India, and the third tennis major of the season in south London, the players overwhelmingly chose Wimbledon to keep them entertained.

And it was a one-sided victory too, with 17 of the squad choosing the tennis, while only five preferred to watch Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda racing for MK’s Red Bull Racing, and just three preferred the test match at Edgebaston.

The squad will continue preparations for the new season in Spain, and will take on Scottish Premier League side St Mirren at Pinatar Arena in Murcia on Saturday, kicking off at 11am (CEST).