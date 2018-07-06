MK Dons seal transfer coup with signing of Chelsea and England Under 20 midfielder Jordan Houghton

MK Dons have signed former Chelsea and England Under-20s midfielder Jordan Houghton.

Houghton, 22, has penned a two-year deal with MK Dons following his departure from Stamford Bridge last month.

The defensive midfielder becomes Paul Tisdale’s fifth signing of the summer.

“I’m very happy to be here,” Houghton told iFollow MK Dons after finalising his switch to Stadium MK.

“I had a long chat with the manager a couple of days ago - we sat down for a good couple of hours and I got a good feel for him and the place. Before I spoke to him I was excited over the prospect of playing here but when I sat down and spoke with him it ticked another box for me.

“Although I do have a lot of experience, I am still young and I still have a lot of developing to do, and there have been lots of examples over the years of MK Dons bringing players through. I’m looking forward to the development side and hopefully that’ll come hand in hand with the winning side of football.”

A Chelsea Academy product, Houghton has made over 100 career appearances while on loan with the likes of Gillingham, Plymouth Argyle and, more recently, Doncaster Rovers.

The former England Under-20 international was a popular figure during his time at the Keepmoat Stadium, helping Donny achieve promotion from Sky Bet League Two in 2016/17 before putting in another impressive campaign last season.

Manager Paul Tisdale said of his new midfielder: “Jordan is a young and talented player and he has had a good experience already.

“We hope that he will join us and be a part of the Club’s development and progress over the next two or three years. He’s certainly got the potential to go with us on our journey.”

