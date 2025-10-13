MK Dons to travel to Colchester United for FA Cup first round

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 13th Oct 2025, 18:56 BST
The draw was made on Monday night

MK Dons will be on the road to Essex for the FA Cup first round after being drawn against Colchester United.

Paul Warne’s side will head to the JobServe Community Stadium in the first weekend of November.

Danny Crowley’s side currently sit 16th in League Two, climbing the table though after back-to-back wins, beating Chesterfield and Grimsby.

Last season, Dons exited the FA Cup in embarrassing fashion, beaten 2-0 at home by rivals AFC Wimbledon. Colchester meanwhile were beaten 2-1 by Swindon Town, thanks to a Kabongo Tshimanga goal in extra time.

No strangers to one another down the years, the FA Cup clash will be the 28th meeting between the sides. Dons have won 14 of them compared to Colchester’s nine, with four draws. Last season, Colchester did the treble over Dons, beating them in both league games and the EFL Trophy. Their win at in the Trophy was the last game Mike Williamson took charge of before leaving for Carlisle, while Colchester’s win at Stadium MK in March cost Scott Lindsey his job in charge of Dons.

Dons will travel to Essex on New Year’s Day for the League Two fixture.

