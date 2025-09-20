Live

MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 20th Sep 2025, 13:28 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2025, 13:35 BST
MK Dons take on Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK this afternoon.

MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE

14:39 BST

Injury update

14:30 BST

Elsewhere this afternoon

14:11 BST

Familiar faces

Charlie Brownplaceholder image
Charlie Brown | Getty Images

Two former Dons in the visitors’ squad this afternoon.

Charlie Brown starts for Accrington this afternoon. The ex-Dons striker spent just a calendar year at Stadium MK, making 32 outings for the club with the majority of them coming off the bench.

Goalkeeper Michael Kelly was a popular figure at MK Dons during his one season at Stadium MK. The Irish keeper made 20 appearances during the 2023/24 season, before leaving for Accrington.

He has made five appearances for Stanley this season, but is named on the bench this afternoon.

13:55 BST

Pre-match odds

MK Dons vs Accrington - AceOdds

MK Dons - 4/9

Draw - 7/2

Accrington - 9/2

13:51 BST

Accrington's team to face MK Dons

Accrington's team to face MK Donsplaceholder image
Accrington's team to face MK Dons | ASFC
13:45 BST

MK Dons' team to face Accrington Stanley

Callum Patersonplaceholder image
Callum Paterson | Jane Russell

Unchanged starting XI for MK Dons this afternoon, but there are reinforcements back on the bench.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Ekpiteta, Lemonheigh-Evans, Nemane, Kelly, Crowley, Gilbey (c), Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Paterson

Subs: Trueman, Maguire, Thompson-Sommers, Collar, Leko, Medwynter, Hogan

13:37 BST

A must-win game?

Dan Crowleyplaceholder image
Dan Crowley | Getty Images

Dan Crowley did not shy away from the importance of today’s game with Accrington Stanley.

“It has been a bit of a wake-up call, these last couple of weeks,” he said. “You can’t have too many blips in a season if you want to be successful. You’ve just got to learn from each game and look to put things right in the next.

“I don’t think we’ve got any issues, but we have such high standards that the last couple of weeks are just not acceptable for us. There is no panic but we know as a group the points we’ve got is not good enough to get promoted. We just know it’s not good enough from us, and we have so much more to offer.

“It’s a must-win. I’m expecting a big performance from us all. Training has been really good, we’ve looked really sharp, everyone was at it. It feels good in the dressing room, you look around and you see people’s reaction to the last few games and the standards we set. I’m excited for Saturday.”

13:35 BST

What the gaffer said

Paul Warneplaceholder image
Paul Warne

Under Warne, Dons have only won one home game.

You want to average two points per game and we aren’t where we want to be, we’ve got loads of new bodies in, it will probably take a little bit longer to get the chemistry right, but our away form has been pretty decent.

We’ve got eight points away from home but only four here, which is hugely disappointing. This is a great place to play for the home and the away team.

Paul Warne
13:28 BST

Our match preview

