MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley - LIVE
Familiar faces
Two former Dons in the visitors’ squad this afternoon.
Charlie Brown starts for Accrington this afternoon. The ex-Dons striker spent just a calendar year at Stadium MK, making 32 outings for the club with the majority of them coming off the bench.
Goalkeeper Michael Kelly was a popular figure at MK Dons during his one season at Stadium MK. The Irish keeper made 20 appearances during the 2023/24 season, before leaving for Accrington.
He has made five appearances for Stanley this season, but is named on the bench this afternoon.
Accrington's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons' team to face Accrington Stanley
Unchanged starting XI for MK Dons this afternoon, but there are reinforcements back on the bench.
MK Dons: MacGillivray, Offord, Ekpiteta, Lemonheigh-Evans, Nemane, Kelly, Crowley, Gilbey (c), Mendez-Laing, Hepburn-Murphy, Paterson
Subs: Trueman, Maguire, Thompson-Sommers, Collar, Leko, Medwynter, Hogan
A must-win game?
Dan Crowley did not shy away from the importance of today’s game with Accrington Stanley.
“It has been a bit of a wake-up call, these last couple of weeks,” he said. “You can’t have too many blips in a season if you want to be successful. You’ve just got to learn from each game and look to put things right in the next.
“I don’t think we’ve got any issues, but we have such high standards that the last couple of weeks are just not acceptable for us. There is no panic but we know as a group the points we’ve got is not good enough to get promoted. We just know it’s not good enough from us, and we have so much more to offer.
“It’s a must-win. I’m expecting a big performance from us all. Training has been really good, we’ve looked really sharp, everyone was at it. It feels good in the dressing room, you look around and you see people’s reaction to the last few games and the standards we set. I’m excited for Saturday.”
What the gaffer said
Under Warne, Dons have only won one home game.
You want to average two points per game and we aren’t where we want to be, we’ve got loads of new bodies in, it will probably take a little bit longer to get the chemistry right, but our away form has been pretty decent.
We’ve got eight points away from home but only four here, which is hugely disappointing. This is a great place to play for the home and the away team.