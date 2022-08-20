MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley: Form, odds and stats

Dons could complete a remarkable turnaround in their second with back-to-back victories should they see off Accrington Stanley at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Stanley head to Milton Keynes with three draws and a win to their name thus far, most recently a remarkable 4-4 tie with Burton Albion on Saturday, having trailed 4-2 heading into stoppage time at the Wham Stadium.

Read More Stanley boss pleased to see Dons get off the mark in midweek

A win for Dons would take them above Stanley in League One, having lost their opening three games before beating Port Vale on Tuesday night.

And Milton Keynes is not a happy hunting ground for John Coleman’s side – on all five previous trips, Dons have come out on top. Last August, goals from Mo Eisa and Matt O’Riley secured the points for Liam Manning’s side.

Dons are still struggling with injury problems. Mo Eisa, Tennai Watson and Josh McEachran are known to be out for the foreseeable future, while Will Grigg, Nathan Holland and Daniel Harvie are closing in on returns.

Referee Tom Reeves will take charge of the game. The man in the middle has flashed 15 yellow cards in five matches this season. Dons fans last saw Mr Reeves at Stadium MK last December in the 2-1 loss to Oxford United. Alex James and Andrew Laver will run the lines with Fourth Official Jack Clench.

Read More Proud moment for Devoy and other MK Dons subplots from the win over Port Vale