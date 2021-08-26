MK Dons vs Accrington Stanley: Form, odds and stats ahead of the game

MK Dons' Matt O’Riley scored a dramatic winner against Accrington last season, netting in the 90th minute to win it 3-2 at Stadium MK

For the first time, MK Dons have had a full week of training under Liam Manning to prepare for a game.

Accrington Stanley head to Stadium MK this Saturday have made a good start to the season, winning three of their opening four matches so far to find themselves fourth in League One, while Dons have five points to their name from their opening four games.

For their opening three games in charge, Liam Manning has been limited to video sessions to give his new side instructions so far.

Assistant head coach Chris Hogg said while it was good to get onto the grass for training this week, the team will not be changing the way the team prepares.

“For us, our mentality is always on us, refining and making us better,” Hogg told The Citizen. “Our mentality is always the same, and being the best version of ourselves on any given day.

“Ultimately, that’s what we’re trying to get into the boys - progress and purpose, being better than we were yesterday.

“Our mentality will be the same every day - whether it’s training, video meetings, whatever it is.

“Our approach will be no different on Saturday than it has been to any of the last three games.”

Accrington Stanley head to Stadium MK looking for their first ever win in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

In seven meetings, Dons have triumphed in five, losing on their last two to the Wham Stadium.

Stanley though have lost on every trip to Milton Keynes, including their most recent back in March, losing 3-2 after Matt O’Riley’s 90th minute winner.

Having won their last three in League One, John Coleman’s side were held to a 0-0 draw with Oldham Athletic in their Carabao Cup second round game on Tuesday night, but were beaten 5-4 on penalties. Dons’ loanee Laurie Walker was withdrawn at the death before the shoot-out.

Declan Bourne will referee the game - his sixth match of the season. He has booked 18 players so far, and it will be his first Dons game.