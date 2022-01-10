MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon: Form, odds and stats

Jon Otsemobor watches on as his ‘Heel of God’ flick lofts over Neil Sullivan back in December 2012 when MK Dons beat AFC Wimbledon in the first meeting between the sides

MK Dons will be eager to get back to winning ways when they take on AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK on Tuesday night.

Despite the volatile and well-documented history between the clubs, three points remain on offer for both sides when they meet for the 12th time, but the first of the 2021/22 season.

Both sides are without a win in 2022 thus far - Liam Manning’s side having drawn their two League One games and suffered a stoppage time defeat in the Papa John’s Trophy against Charlton; Mark Robinson’s team meanwhile have played just once - losing to National League side Boreham Wood 2-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.

AFC Wimbledon have suffered significantly with Covid postponements recently too, able to play just twice since December 11 - both games have resulted in defeat. Despite starting the season fairly strongly, with only one defeat in 10 games in all competitions, a run of one win in 13 followed, seeing them drop down the League One standings. They sit 18th in the table, 15 points adrift of Dons in seventh, but they have played only 21 games thus far.

Since the first meeting between the sides in December 2012, which saw MK Dons claim victory in stoppage time thanks to Jon Otsemobor’s famous ‘Heel of God’ goal, there have been 11 total clashes, with MK winning six, AFC Wimbledon winning twice, and three draws.

The visitors head to Milton Keynes for a seventh time, seeking out their second win at Stadium MK - the first coming in the League Cup in 2014 - and their first win since their 2-0 triumph at The Cherry Red Records Stadium in March 2017.

Matt O’Riley scored his first goal for MK Dons when the sides met at Plough Lane last season

Last season, the sides shared a 1-1 draw at Stadium MK, but Russell Martin’s side claimed a dominant 2-0 victory in their first trip to the newly built Plough Lane last January - a game which turned out to be the final in charge for Glyn Hodges who was sacked following the defeat.

Anthony Backhouse will referee the game. In 20 games this season, he has booked 72 players but kept his red card in his pocket thus far. He last oversaw an MK Dons game in March 2021 at the DW Stadium - a game which Dons were soundly beaten 3-0 by Wigan Athletic. Matthew Smith and Michael Webb will run the lines with Fourth Official Paul Howard.