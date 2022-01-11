MK Dons 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Underway at Stadium MK

Rivals MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon clash at Stadium MK this evening in League One

By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 7:46 pm

MK Dons take on rivals AFC Wimbledon at Stadium MK this evening

MK Dons 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 19:46

Kick-off

AFC Wimbledon kick off.

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 19:42

New flags and banners in the Cowshed

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 19:15

The visitors’ team to face MK Dons

AFC Wimbledon’s team to face MK Dons
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 18:50

MK Dons team news

Franco Ravizzoli

Four changes for MK Dons as Ravizzoli starts as expected, Tennai Watson comes in, as does Ethan Robson and Theo Corbeanu gets his first start.

MK Dons team: Ravizzoli, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Watson, Robson, O’Riley, Corbeanu Twine, Eisa

Subs: Sandford, Jules, McEachran, Boateng, Parrott, Ilunga, Kioso

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 16:32

Darling wants to win it for the fans

Harry Darling hopes for a win over AFC Wimbledon for the MK Dons fans as well as the players

The importance of the game to the supporters is not lost on Dons defender Harry Darling, who wants to send the fans home happy tonight.

I'm buzzing. I played against them last year but it's the first time with fans. It's a big game for us but we'll treat it like any other. There's a little more on it, we're professionals but we want to win it not just for us but for the fans.

Harry Darling
Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 16:30

Manning on the ‘unique game’ between Dons and AFC Wimbledon

Liam Manning says he has been asking around Stadium MK about the history and some of the more famous moments from clashes between the two sides down the years... there have been a couple we can think of!

Jon Otsemobor watches on as his ‘Heel of God’ flick lofts over Neil Sullivan back in December 2012 when MK Dons beat AFC Wimbledon in the first meeting between the sides

“It's such a unique game in terms of how it started,” he said. “There aren't any other games like it. I want to do well in it. It's important we understand it, the traditions and histories of the club you're at, and the future of the club too. Understanding history of those rivalries is so important.”

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 16:27

Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off

MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon: Form, odds and stats

The rivals meet for a 12th time tomorrow night at Stadium MK

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 16:26

Dons down to one keeper for the match

Franco Ravizzoli is loving life at MK Dons in the goalkeeping squad with Andrew Fisher and Laurie Walker

Following the departures of both Andrew Fisher and Laurie Walker, who left last Thursday, Franco Ravizzoli is now the only first team keeper at Liam Manning’s disposal for tonight’s game.

Dons hope to have a new gloveman in the building before this Saturday’s trip to Portmouth

Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 16:24

Swansea catch their man as Fisher leaves

Goalkeeper Andrew Fisher has left MK Dons for an undisclosed fee to rejoin former manager Russell Martin at Swansea City

Fisher sold to Swansea for undisclosed fee

The goalkeeper reunites with former manager Russell Martin

