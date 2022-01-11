MK Dons 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: Underway at Stadium MK
Rivals MK Dons and AFC Wimbledon clash at Stadium MK this evening in League One
MK Dons 0-0 AFC Wimbledon: LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 19:46
Kick-off
AFC Wimbledon kick off.
New flags and banners in the Cowshed
The visitors’ team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
Four changes for MK Dons as Ravizzoli starts as expected, Tennai Watson comes in, as does Ethan Robson and Theo Corbeanu gets his first start.
MK Dons team: Ravizzoli, Lewington, O’Hora, Darling, Harvie, Watson, Robson, O’Riley, Corbeanu Twine, Eisa
Subs: Sandford, Jules, McEachran, Boateng, Parrott, Ilunga, Kioso
Darling wants to win it for the fans
The importance of the game to the supporters is not lost on Dons defender Harry Darling, who wants to send the fans home happy tonight.
Harry Darling
I'm buzzing. I played against them last year but it's the first time with fans. It's a big game for us but we'll treat it like any other. There's a little more on it, we're professionals but we want to win it not just for us but for the fans.
Manning on the ‘unique game’ between Dons and AFC Wimbledon
Liam Manning says he has been asking around Stadium MK about the history and some of the more famous moments from clashes between the two sides down the years... there have been a couple we can think of!
“It's such a unique game in terms of how it started,” he said. “There aren't any other games like it. I want to do well in it. It's important we understand it, the traditions and histories of the club you're at, and the future of the club too. Understanding history of those rivalries is so important.”
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
MK Dons vs AFC Wimbledon: Form, odds and stats
The rivals meet for a 12th time tomorrow night at Stadium MK
Dons down to one keeper for the match
Following the departures of both Andrew Fisher and Laurie Walker, who left last Thursday, Franco Ravizzoli is now the only first team keeper at Liam Manning’s disposal for tonight’s game.
Dons hope to have a new gloveman in the building before this Saturday’s trip to Portmouth
Swansea catch their man as Fisher leaves
Goalkeeper Andrew Fisher has left MK Dons for an undisclosed fee to rejoin former manager Russell Martin at Swansea City
