News you can trust since 1981
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
1 hour ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
3 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
17 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
17 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
20 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé
Live

MK Dons vs Barnsley - build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons can secure their League One status in their final game at Stadium MK of the season this afternoon but it will need them to get past Barnsley first

By The Newsroom
Published 29th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 13:30 BST

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Barnsley - LIVE

Show new updates
11:22 BST

How MK Dons could line-up

As ever, we’ve had a guess at how Dons might take to the field today - CLICK HERE

11:21 BST

Jackson on today’s game

Mark JacksonMark Jackson
Mark Jackson

It's our focus, our mindset, and we have to show that determination and passion. There has to be a calmness to execute the game plan too. The boys have been really focused on how we want to approach it and what we want to bring to the table.

It's a pressure game, of course it is, but it's what you want to play football for. No-one wants to be at the bottom of the table but when the pressure comes, you have to stand up and be counted. It's what we want to do.

Mark Jackson
11:17 BST

Barnsley on the beach?

Barnsley boss Michael DuffBarnsley boss Michael Duff
Barnsley boss Michael Duff

Michael Duff’s side are secure in fourth - they can’t be caught by Bolton in fifth, and are five points behind Sheffield Wednesday in third with two games remaining. They could put their feet up this afternoon, right?

Nope.

“That’s the balance we need to get,” Duff said. “We need to be fair to the league. We make five subs pretty much every game, if I thought I was devaluing the team I wouldn’t make the subs.

“I think we’ve got a very good squad, that’s a decision we’ll have to make. The team that is picked is based on winning the game. It’s not a case of we’ll rest ten, eleven places going into next week.”

11:13 BST

A big weekend in League One

League One fixturesLeague One fixtures
League One fixtures

Get the fingers and toes out, get the spreadsheets open and work out just what needs to be done...

Accrington vs Cambridge is a huge one - Dons could do with a draw there.

Morecambe host Lincoln City - need an Imps win ideally.

Oxford are at Forest Green - if Duncan Ferguson’s side fancy a win, that’d be nice too.

Dons, of course, need anything they can get from Barnsley this afternoon.

Feeling nervous yet?!

11:10 BST

Pre-match stats

It’s a big afternoon for MK Dons, as they take on fourth place Barnsley looking to secure their spot in League One next season.

READ THE PRE-MATCH STATS

Page 1 of 1
Related topics:BarnsleyStadium MK