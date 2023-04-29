MK Dons vs Barnsley - build-up from Stadium MK

It's our focus, our mindset, and we have to show that determination and passion. There has to be a calmness to execute the game plan too. The boys have been really focused on how we want to approach it and what we want to bring to the table.

It's a pressure game, of course it is, but it's what you want to play football for. No-one wants to be at the bottom of the table but when the pressure comes, you have to stand up and be counted. It's what we want to do.