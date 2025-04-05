Live

MK Dons vs Barrow - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons have just six games left this season, and three more at home.

Today, they take on Barrow at Stadium MK.

Get the latest from the game.

MK Dons vs Barrow - LIVE

13:24 BST

New manager incoming

Ben GladwinBen Gladwin
Ben Gladwin | Jane Russell

“It’s time now” said Ben Gladwin on Friday when talking about the potential for a new head coach coming into Stadium MK.

And it looks like we may have light at the end of the tunnel, with CEO Neil Hart admitting there could be someone in place by the end of next week.

13:14 BST

13:13 BST

Back at home

