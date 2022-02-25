MK Dons vs Bolton Wanderers: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons celebrate

Two of League One’s form sides meet at Stadium MK when Bolton Wanderers take on MK Dons.

While Dons have lost just once this year, catapulting them into third in League One, Bolton’s turnaround in recent weeks has been equally as impressive.

After losing five in a row through December and January, Ian Evatt’s men have gone on a tear, winning eight of ten games, losing just once while scoring 25 goals. It’s a run which has seen them cruise back up the table into tenth spot.

But while the Trotters’ home form has been formidable this season, it has been their form on the road which has let them down, losing 10 of their 17 road trips.

The sides shared a thrilling 3-3 draw at the University of Bolton Stadium on the opening day back in August, and in seven meetings between the sides, both have won twice, with three draws. In three visits to Milton Keynes, Bolton are still seeking their first win, losing on two of them.

Dons will be without Daniel Harvie again, serving the second of his two-match suspension, while Aden Baldwin also remains a doubt.

Bolton meanwhile could welcome back captain Ricardo Almeida Santos after he missed the last game attending the birth of his son, while Declan John’s back spasms has eased and he could also come back into the squad.

Referee Sebastian Stockbridge will take charge of the game, his 27th of the season. He has dished out 79 yellow cards and four reds this season. Dons fans saw him back in November in the 4-1 thumping of Cambridge United at Stadium MK. Alex James and Conor Farrell will run the lines with Fourth Official David Rock.