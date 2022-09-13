MK Dons vs Bolton Wanderers - Form, odds and stats

MK Dons and Bolton Wanderers will return to action when they meet at Stadium MK this evening.

Following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, fixtures over the weekend were postponed, meaning Dons’ clash with Bristol Rovers and Bolton’s trip to Cheltenham Town will be rearranged for later in the calendar.

Dons’ last kick of a ball came in the disappointing 1-0 defeat away at Exeter City, and with their 2-1 loss to Cheltenham in the Papa John’s Trophy, they are without a win since August 27.

Bolton meanwhile had lost three in a row but returned with back-to-back wins prior to the weekend’s postponement - beating Crewe in the Papa John’s Trophy before a 3-1 win over Charlton in the league.

After seven games, Dons sit 18th with seven points, four points and ten placed beneath Ian Evatt’s side.

Tonight will be the ninth meeting of the sides since the first back in 2015, with Dons claiming three wins to Bolton’s two. The Trotters’ record at Stadium MK is a poor one too, losing three of the four visits, and drawing the other.

Chris Pollard will take charge of the game. In six matches this season, he has booked 16 players. His last Dons game came in October 2021 when he took charge of the Papa John’s Trophy match against Wycombe Wanderers a game Dons won 2-1. Adam Ricketts and Nicholas Cooper will run the lines, with Fourth Official Ollie Williams.