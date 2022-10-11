MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers - Four changes for Dons to face Rovers
MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at Stadium MK this evening, keen to get out of the League One relegation zone
MK Dons are in action against Bristol Rovers this evening
Bristol Rovers’ team to face MK Dons
MK Dons make four changes
We were so close! Four changes, and only one of them doesn’t come in. Lewington, Johnson and Smith are indeed in for Tucker, Devoy and Burns, while Kayode comes in for Dennis.
MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Jules, Harvie, Oyegoke, McEachran, Johnson, Smith, Kayode, Grigg
Subs: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Robson, Holland, Grant, Barry, Dennis
We’re predicting four changes to the side this evening
MK Dons will be without suspended Dawson Devoy for tonight’s game against Bristol Rovers.
What’s keeping Lewington out the side?
Skipper Dean Lewington has been left on the bench a lot recently, certainly for league games, with Zak Jules stepping up, and scoring on Saturday, in his place.
But it’s not just Jules keeping him out the side.
Joey Barton on MK Dons
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton warned MK Dons are a ‘wounded animal’ ahead of his side’s trip to Stadium MK
They will be a wounded animal having lost a game, the manager will be looking for a response. They’ll be in their own stadium and we’ll go there full of confidence after a win hunting down maximum points.
Is tonight’s game a ‘must-win’ for MK Dons?
We’re only 11 games into a 46-game season, so tonight will not make or break anything at Stadium MK... but it’s vital MK Dons get points on the board.
Bristol Rovers have struggled since getting promotion back to League One, so taking on Joey Barton’s side at home, the 500th home game in Milton Keynes, is certainly one Liam Manning will be looking at as a winnable fixture. It’s not that simple though, is it?
Dons are themselves struggling this season, and sit in the bottom three and are desperately crying out for a win. Bradley Johnson says Dons have to win, Manning says he doesn’t want there to be any more pressure on the players.
