MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers - Four changes for Dons to face Rovers

We’re only 11 games into a 46-game season, so tonight will not make or break anything at Stadium MK... but it’s vital MK Dons get points on the board.

Bristol Rovers have struggled since getting promotion back to League One, so taking on Joey Barton’s side at home, the 500th home game in Milton Keynes, is certainly one Liam Manning will be looking at as a winnable fixture. It’s not that simple though, is it?