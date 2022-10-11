News you can trust since 1981

MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers - Four changes for Dons to face Rovers

MK Dons take on Bristol Rovers at Stadium MK this evening, keen to get out of the League One relegation zone

By The Newsroom
18 minutes ago
<p>MK Dons are in action against Bristol Rovers this evening</p>

MK Dons are in action against Bristol Rovers this evening

Get the latest from the game

MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers - LIVE

Show new updates
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 18:52

Bristol Rovers’ team to face MK Dons

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 18:50

MK Dons make four changes

Typically solid from the skipper, showing some of the West Ham youngsters no mercy as he out-muscled them and read the game well

We were so close! Four changes, and only one of them doesn’t come in. Lewington, Johnson and Smith are indeed in for Tucker, Devoy and Burns, while Kayode comes in for Dennis.

MK Dons: Cumming, Lewington, O’Hora, Jules, Harvie, Oyegoke, McEachran, Johnson, Smith, Kayode, Grigg

Subs: Ravizzoli, Tucker, Robson, Holland, Grant, Barry, Dennis

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 16:20

How MK Dons could line-up tonight

We’re predicting four changes to the side this evening

The four changes MK Dons could make to face Bristol Rovers at Stadium MK

MK Dons will be without suspended Dawson Devoy for tonight’s game against Bristol Rovers.

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 16:19

What’s keeping Lewington out the side?

Dean Lewington has been in and out of the side this season for a combination of factors, including the form of Zak Jules at MK Dons

Skipper Dean Lewington has been left on the bench a lot recently, certainly for league games, with Zak Jules stepping up, and scoring on Saturday, in his place.

But it’s not just Jules keeping him out the side.

READ MORE

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 16:17

Joey Barton on MK Dons

Joey Barton has warned MK Dons are wounded animal ahead of his Bristol Rovers side heading to Stadium MK

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton warned MK Dons are a ‘wounded animal’ ahead of his side’s trip to Stadium MK

They will be a wounded animal having lost a game, the manager will be looking for a response. They’ll be in their own stadium and we’ll go there full of confidence after a win hunting down maximum points.

Joey Barton
Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 16:16

Is tonight’s game a ‘must-win’ for MK Dons?

We’re only 11 games into a 46-game season, so tonight will not make or break anything at Stadium MK... but it’s vital MK Dons get points on the board.

Bristol Rovers have struggled since getting promotion back to League One, so taking on Joey Barton’s side at home, the 500th home game in Milton Keynes, is certainly one Liam Manning will be looking at as a winnable fixture. It’s not that simple though, is it?

Dons are themselves struggling this season, and sit in the bottom three and are desperately crying out for a win. Bradley Johnson says Dons have to win, Manning says he doesn’t want there to be any more pressure on the players.

READ MORE HERE

Tuesday, 11 October, 2022, 16:12

The match details ahead of kick-off

MK Dons vs Bristol Rovers: Form, odds and stats

The match details ahead of kick-off at Stadium MK

Home
Page 1 of 1
Bristol RoversStadium MKLeague One