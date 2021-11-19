MK Dons vs Burton Albion: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons were 4-1 winners last time they were in League One action, beating Cambridge United at Stadium MK

Following their FA Cup defeat to Stvenage on Tuesday, MK Dons’ focus will return to League One on Saturday when they take on Burton Albion at Stadium MK.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side head to Milton Keynes having lost their last three matches in the division - a streak which has seen them drop to 13th in the standings. On Saturday, they were beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic at the Pirelli Stadium.

Dons, despite their defeat to Stevenage in the first round replay, head into Saturday’s game in decent form in the league, having won their last two games 4-1, most recently Cambridge United, thanks to two goals from Max Watters and Scott Twine.

The sides have already met once this season, with Dons winning 2-1 up in Staffordshire in the Papa John’s Trophy.

In five total meetings between the sides, Dons have won twice, lost twice and there has been a single draw between them.

Neil Hair will referee the game on Saturday. He has booked 40 players in his 14 matches this campaign. He last took charge of Dons’ 2-0 win over Gillingham at Stadium MK last October. Scott Williams and Michael Webb will run the lines, with Fourth Official Joseph Stokes.