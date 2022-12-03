MK Dons vs Burton Albion - Form, odds and stats

Points are essential for MK Dons and they will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they take on fellow strugglers Burton Albion at Stadium MK on Saturday.

Playing in the early kick-off at 12:30pm, Liam Manning's side will be eager to close the gap to safety, which opened to six points after their defeat to Barnsley two weeks ago.

Burton are level on points with Dons, but sit a spot below in 22nd spot on goal difference. Like Dons, the Brewers have had mixed fortunes of late, avoiding defeat in cup games but their league form has faltered with two points from a possible 12. But in all competitions, Dino Maamria’s side are five unbeaten.

Dons won all three meetings between the sides last season, and have four wins from the seven games they have played in total. Burton’s two wins came in the first two meetings between them in 2019/20, including a 3-0 win at Stadium MK.

Dons have a relatively clean bill of health heading into the game, while the Brewers will be without Sam Hughes who has a thigh strain which will keep him out for a couple of weeks. But their defensive options have been boosted by the return of skipper John Brayford and Corrie Ndaba.

Lee Swabey will take charge of the game. It will be his 18th game of the season, having dished out 61 yellows and three reds in his previos outings this term. Dons fans last saw him in the 2-1 defeat to Cheltenham in the Papa John’s Trophy in August. Daniel Cook and Michael George, with Fourth Official Charles Breakspear.

