MK Dons vs Burton Albion: Get the latest from League One
MK Dons are back in League One action this afternoon as they take on Burton Albion at Stadium MK.
Get the latest from the game.
Last updated: Saturday, 20 November, 2021, 14:07
Burton’s team to face MK Dons
MK Dons team news
One change from MK Dons’ last league win thanks to the suspension of Harry Darling - Aden Baldwin comes in to replace him.
MK Dons: Fisher, Lewington, O’Hora, Baldwin, Harvie, Kioso, McEachran, O’Riley, Kasumu, Twine, Watters
Subs: Ravizzoli, Jules, Eisa, Martin, Boateng, Ilunga, Tripp
There’s something in the Watters
Five goals in five games, six in 12 - you’d back Max Watters to score at the moment wouldn’t you?! We chatted with the 22-year-old about life at MK Dons, his bets with Scott Twine and the pressure he feels with Mo Eisa breathing down his neck.
Suspension news for Dons
Dons finished the game with nine men on Tuesday, following the bizarre red card for Josh Martin on the stroke of half-time before Harry Darling’s second booking in the 120th minute.
Martin’s three-match suspension though has been overturned because, as we all saw on the night, it was a plainly ridiculous decision in the first place.
Harry Darling meanwhile will be suspended for the game - but should be back for the trip to Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.
A different proposition at hand
MK Dons and Burton Albion have crossed paths already this season, but the Papa John’s Trophy is probably not a barometer for either side, frankly! Dons were 2-1 winners back in August that day, thanks to goals from Jay Bird and Harry Darling.
Liam Manning
“In terms of looking at personnel, they’ve been changing their system lately and have had some results in the short term so we’re not sure how they’ll set up or what they’ll do.”
Form, odds and stats ahead of kick-off
MK Dons vs Burton Albion: Form, odds and stats
Attention returns to League One for Liam Manning’s side