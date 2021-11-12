MK Dons vs Cambridge United: Form, odds and stats

Warren O’Hora and Max Watters celebrate Harry Darling’s goal against Stevenage in the FA Cup last Saturday

Liam Manning should welcome back most of his quarantined MK Dons players for Saturday’s game against Cambridge United at Stadium MK.

A significant number of his first team squad were ruled out of action following Dons’ last League One outing following two positive Covid-19 tests (see page 83) but following isolation periods, those players are free to return again.

Champions of League Two last season, Cambridge have made an excellent start to life in the third tier, and sit 10th in the table, just three points back of Dons in seventh spot.

Mark Bonner’s side head to Stadium MK having picked up two wins in 11 outings - those two wins though have come in their last two League One games, having become something of draw specialists, drawing five of those 11 matches.

The sides have only met twice down the years, both in 2018/19, with Dons winning both, including a 6-0 win at Stadium MK.

Referee Sebastian Stockbridge will take charge of the game, his 16th of the season. He has booked 52 players and sent one off thus far. His last Dons game was the 2-1 win over Plymouth back in March. Leigh Crowhurst and Samuel Ogles will run the lines with Fourth Official Paul Yates.