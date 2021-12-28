MK Dons vs Cheltenham Town: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons celebrate Hiram Boateng’s late equaliser when the sides last met back in September

MK Dons will be looking to bring down the curtain on 2021 with victory over Cheltenham Town at Stadium MK on Wednesday.

Liam Manning’s side will be looking for a calmer afternoon than they had on Boxing Day, leaving it until the second half to overturn Lincoln City’s 2-0 advantage to win 3-2 at Sincil Bank and move into seventh in League One.

Michael Duff’s side head to Milton Keynes having lost four of their last five games, slipping to 14th. One of the few teams to have played games in recent weeks, they were beaten 2-0 by Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day.

There haven’t been many meetings between the sides down the years - just seven - and Dons have had the upper hand on the whole with four wins and only one defeat. That defeat came at this time of year in 2018, losing 3-1 at Whaddon Road on Boxing Day.

The last meeting, back in September, saw Dons leaving it late again as Hiram Boateng cancelled out Kyle Joseph’s 14th minute strike to earn Manning’s side a 1-1 draw despite having 73 per cent of possession.

Dons’ form at Stadium MK of late has seen them draw and lose their last two, but overall have picked up 20 points at home from a possible 33, while Cheltenham have struggled on the road, winning just twice in 11 matches.

Trevor Kettle will take charge of the game at Stadium MK, his 19th game of the season. This term, he has booked 69 players and sent off three. Dons haven’t seen him since the opening day of last season when he took charge of the Carabao Cup defeat to Coventry City in August 2020. Ryan Whitaker and Marc Wilson will take charge of the game, with fourth official Declan O’Shea.