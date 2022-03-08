MK Dons vs Cheltenham Town: Form, odds and stats

MK Dons celebrate scoring against Bolton Wanderers in their last game at Stadium MK. Cheltenham visit Milton Keynes this evening.

MK Dons will be without Daniel Harvie for the visit of Cheltenham Town tonight (Tuesday) as they look to make it five wins in a row in League One.

The Scot was just 24 minutes into his return from a two-match ban after accruing 10 bookings on Saturday when he was sent off against Rotherham, meaning a likely return to the side for Kaine Kesler-Hayden, who filled in for Harvie during his pervious ban.

Currently on their best run of the season, Dons have lost just once in the league since the turn of the year, and their win over Rotherham was their fourth in a row. A streak of five wins in a row hasn’t been achieved for three years when they picked up five straight in League Two.

Cheltenham have enjoyed a recovery since the start of the year, proving to be a tough team to beat. Losing just twice in 12 in 2022, the Robins have become draw specialists lately, picking up seven ties and three wins as they have climbed up to 14th spot.

Wins away from home though have been hard to come by for Michael Duff’s side, waiting since November for their last three points on the road. Not only away wins, but wins against Dons have proven to be rare for Cheltenham too, with just one in seven meetings. Dons meanwhile have won four of the previous games, though the last time the sides met, it needed a late Hiram Boateng goal to secure a point for Liam Manning’s men at Whaddon Road.

Former Dons striker Charlie Brown joined Town during the January transfer window, but is yet to kick a ball for his new club. Currently injured, Brown will miss out on a return to Stadium MK, as will Conor Thomas and George Lloyd, though Ellis Chapman could return for Duff’s side.

Referee Craig Hicks will take charge of the game. In 27 games this season, he has booked 80 and sent off six - one of them being Troy Parrott when he last oversaw Dons in the Papa John’s Trophy win over Leyton Orient in November. Ryan Whitaker and Marc Wilson will run the lines with Fourth Official Declan O’Shea.