MK Dons vs Crawley Town - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons draw a line under 2023 with a home game against Crawley Town this evening.

By Toby Lock
Published 29th Dec 2023, 18:36 GMT
MK Dons vs Crawley Town - LIVE

18:48 GMT

Crawley's team to face MK Dons

18:47 GMT

MK Dons line-up to face Crawley Town

Two changes for MK Dons this evening

Conor Grant
Conor Grant

Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant return to the side this evening in place of Ethan Robson and Cameron Norman as Mike Williamson makes a couple of changes to the side to face Crawley

Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Tomlinson, Gilbey, Payne, Devoy, Grant, Leko, Dean

Subs: Kelly, Norman, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Robson, Tripp.

18:43 GMT

Resting players tonight?

Dean Lewington
Dean Lewington

Mike Williamson has hinted at maybe resting players this evening.

"We won't take an unnecessary risks," he said." A player like Ethan has had a lot of minutes after his injury, and we'll be cautious still with Skip, but they all want to play. That's the mentality of these guys, and I wouldn't expect anything less."

18:38 GMT

Pre-match stats

Read the preview for the game this evening

