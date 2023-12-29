MK Dons vs Crawley Town - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons draw a line under 2023 with a home game against Crawley Town this evening.
Get the latest from the game
MK Dons vs Crawley Town - LIVE
Crawley's team to face MK Dons
MK Dons line-up to face Crawley Town
Two changes for MK Dons this evening
Dawson Devoy and Conor Grant return to the side this evening in place of Ethan Robson and Cameron Norman as Mike Williamson makes a couple of changes to the side to face Crawley
Team: MacGillivray, Lewington, O'Hora, Williams, Tomlinson, Gilbey, Payne, Devoy, Grant, Leko, Dean
Subs: Kelly, Norman, Harrison, Eisa, Smith, Robson, Tripp.
Resting players tonight?
Mike Williamson has hinted at maybe resting players this evening.
"We won't take an unnecessary risks," he said." A player like Ethan has had a lot of minutes after his injury, and we'll be cautious still with Skip, but they all want to play. That's the mentality of these guys, and I wouldn't expect anything less."