MK Dons vs Crewe Alexandra - Build-up from Stadium MK

By Toby Lock

Sports Editor, MK Citizen

Published 18th Oct 2025, 13:19 BST
MK Dons are in action in League Two this afternoon, taking on Crewe Alexandra.

13:21 BST

What Paul Warne said

Paul Warneplaceholder image
Paul Warne | Jane Russell

Winning three on the spin anytime in the season will always make a difference to where you are. We’re trying to get into the top three and home form is an essential part of that. I don’t feel like it’s such a conversation now we’ve beaten Gillingham, but the way of the world is that if we lose and then win our next away game, it will be again. I still think there’s a lot more for us to give.

Paul Warne
13:19 BST

13:19 BST

