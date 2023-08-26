News you can trust since 1981
MK Dons vs Doncaster Rovers - Build-up from Stadium MK

MK Dons are back in League Two action this afternoon to take Doncaster Rovers at Stadium MK

By Toby Lock
Published 26th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 14:02 BST

MK Dons vs Doncaster Rovers - LIVE

14:09 BST

Doncaster’s side to face MK Dons

14:02 BST

Team news for MK Dons

MJ Williams picked up a knock against Crawley Town last week. Pic: Jane RussellMJ Williams picked up a knock against Crawley Town last week. Pic: Jane Russell
MJ Williams returns to the substitute’s bench as Graham Alexander keeps with the same team which started this time last week. Williams, who missed the game with Colchester, has overcome his injury which kept him out against Colchester.

MK Dons: MacGillivray, O’Hora, Tucker, Smith, Harvie, Norman, Robson, Gilbey, Devoy, Eisa, Leko

Subs: Harness, Williams, Grant, Ilunga, Hunter, Dean, Dennis

13:38 BST

Pre-match facts and stats

MK Dons are back at Stadium MK this afternoonMK Dons are back at Stadium MK this afternoon
Read the form guide as we run up to team news at 2pm

