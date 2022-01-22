MK Dons vs Doncaster Rovers: Form, odds and stats

Matthew Sorinola in action for MK Dons when Doncaster were last at Stadium MK

MK Dons will look to win a third match in a row for the second time this season when they take on Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Rovers may have taken the spoils in the reverse fixture earlier this term, beating Dons 2-1 at the Keepmoat Stadium, but their fortunes have not been good since.

Rooted to the foot of the table, Gary McSheffrey’s side have lost 10 of their last 11 games, coming to Stadium MK on the back of a five-game losing streak.

Dons on the other hand have victories over AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth in their last two, unbeaten in the league since December 11 when they were humbled 2-1 by Oxford United.

Despite their torrid record of late, Doncaster will be desperately hoping they can maintain their decent record over Dons - winning seven of the 15 meetings between the sides, with Dons claiming victory just three times.

Last season, Daniel Harvie scored the only goal in a 1-0 Dons victory.

Darren Drysdale will take charge of the match - his second Dons game of the season. In 19 matches, including the 2-1 win over Wigan at the DW Stadium in October, Drysdale has shown 70 yellow cards and three reds. Anthony Da Costa and Michael Chard will run the lines with Fourth Official Joseph Stokes.