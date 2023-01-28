MK Dons vs Exeter City - Build-up from Stadium MK
MK Dons are in action against Exeter City this afternoon in League One.
Mark Jackson, Dons head coach
They'll be a threat. We've analysed their game and looked at where we can exploit them and where they can hurt us. There will be elements of the game which I think will be like the game against Shrewsbury.
They're slightly different in the way they set up, but there are key areas we can impose our style and hopefully we can do that. We just have to create more clear-cut chances.
Gary Caldwell, Exeter City manager
They play a really expansive game and their positon in the table is a bit false so we have to prepare for a really difficult game.
I watched them on Tuesday night when our game was postponed and they were very unlucky to lose the game, so we have to be ready like we are every week for a challenge.
Matt Dennis has joined Sutton United on loan until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old has been primarily used as a sub this season, but has scored six goals in his first season at the club since moving from Norwich in the summer.
Sullay Kaikai swapped Wycombe for Milton Keynes on Thursday morning as he penned a deal until the end of the season with Mark Jackson’s side.
The forward didn’t get much of a shake at Adams Park, but joins Dons’ squad to add to the attacking options.
It feels like it has been a long time since the win over Forest Green Rovers a weeks ago. Two new signings, one out-bound loanee, potentially another, a defender ruled out for the rest of the season, and a late heartbreaker to lose out to Shrewsbury Town. Hectic to say the least!
Exeter head to Milton Keynes looking for their first win in the new city, and in patchy form ahead of the game at Stadium MK.