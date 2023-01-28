MK Dons vs Exeter City - Form, odds and stats

MK Dons will be looking to build on their good performance on Tuesday when they take on Exeter City on Saturday at Stadium MK.

The Grecians head to Milton Keynes having called off their match with Barnsley on Tuesday night at the 11th hour, which dropped them to 13th in League One.

Since taking over the side, Gary Caldwell has seen his side begin to slide down the pecking order following the departure of former boss Matt Taylor, picking up just two wins in their last ten games. They were beaten 2-0 by Portsmouth last weekend at Fratton Park.

Earlier this season, Dons were beaten 1-0 at St James Park thanks to Cheick Diabate’s goal, but Exeter have never won in Milton Keynes in six previous trips. In total, Dons have won seven of the 11 meetings, with the Grecians claiming wins in just two, while there have been two draws.

After making his Dons debut off the bench on Tuesday night, Paris Maghoma could be handed his first start for the club after signing on loan from Brentford on Monday, while Sullay Kaikai too could make his bow after joining on a short-term deal on Thursday.

Exeter could also boast a new man on the field too, after signing Hibs midfielder Demetri Mitchell on Thursday.

Referee Andy Haines will take charge of the game. In 18 games this season, he has flashed 52 yellow cards, and sent three players off, awarding just two penalties. His last Dons game came in November at Oakwell in the 3-1 defeat to Barnsley. Christopher Husband and Paul Lister-Flynn will run the lines with Fourth Official Michael George.